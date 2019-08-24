Brent Marley was pleased with what his Rejoice Christian faced on Friday night.
The Eagles hosted both the physicality of Hominy and explosive offensive capabilities of Metro Christian for their first scrimmage of the 2019 at Rejoice Stadium. The Bucks featured some mammoth size up front for a Class A school, highlighted by 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle Amos Satepauhoodle and crew. The Patriots, preseason ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, were led by the passing prowess of quarterback Asher Link, who threw for nearly 4,000 yards a season ago.
“It was good for us to faces some adversity,” Marley said. “Hominy and Metro both tested us in different ways.”
The Eagles were also without one of their top players in senior running back/linebacker Nate Anderson, who sat out with a “minor AC sprain,” according to Marley. Anderson suffered the injury in practice earlier in the week. Marley said he expects Anderson to be ready for the season opener against Crossings Christian.
Against Metro, Marley said his secondary, led by safeties Gage Barham, Riley Walker and Hunter Jennings along with corners Grady James and Cole Hill, stayed disciplined against the Patriots’ dangerous aerial attack.
“They didn’t let anything get behind them,” Marley said. “I thought they played well.”
Marley also praised Walker, a three-year starter at quarterback, and his decision making during the scrimmage.
“I thought he had a good night,” said the Eagles coach. “He checked to a lot of our RPO stuff. He did a lot of things he wouldn’t have done last year.”
Marley touted the play of Hill, Barham and as well as Crescent move-in Dyson Auschwitz at receiver as well as Jennings, who filled in for Anderson at running back.
Rejoice travels to Beggs next Friday for its second and final scrimmage of the preseason to take on the Golden Demons, state-runner up the last two seasons, along with Hennessey. Varsity action is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.