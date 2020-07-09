Rejoice Christian took another step in forming its newly-added softball program.
The Eagles announced Thursday morning Destiny King as head coach and Christie Wilson as assistant for the sport, which is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2021.
King was a first-team All-Big 12 shortstop at Kansas and earned All-State honors during her high school days at Broken Arrow. King also played for the New England Riptide in the National Fastpitch League. Upon finishing her playing career, King served as a graduate assistant at both Nebraska and North Dakota State. She was also an assistant at both Broken Arrow and Lincoln Christian.
Wilson spent the past two seasons as head girls basketball coach and will remain as an assistant going into next year. While she came to Rejoice for her expertise on the hardwood, Wilson played competitive softball for 14 years. Wilson played at Owasso and third base at the University of Tulsa. Her coaching career began as a student assistant at TU. Wilson later coached slow pitch softball at Owasso.
Rejoice alum and coach Jace Sanchez will also provide assistance to the program. Sanchez, the Director of Owasso Premier Softball and runs the Owasso Sports Park North Complex, already serves as an adjunct assistant football and baseball coach for the Eagles.