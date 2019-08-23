Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING REMAINS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE... ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL REMAIN POSSIBLE ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN ARKANSAS THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON AS THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND MOVE ACROSS THE AREA. MANY AREAS RECEIVED 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OVERNIGHT, AND ANOTHER 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BEFORE STORMS DECREASE THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED, ACT QUICKLY. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS TO RISE. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&