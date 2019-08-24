CLAREMORE – Rejoice Christian opened its cross country season Saturday with an impressive showing.
Five Eagles notched top-20 finishes in the boys’ junior-senior class race alone at Claremore Sequoyah.
Senior Miles Bonine paced Rejoice in the initial run of 2019, which was trimmed to a two-mile race, with a time of 11 minutes, 28 seconds. Bonine’s performance ended with a fifth-place finish individually.
Teammates Brady Thomas (12:02, 11th), Luke Callery (12:06, 12th), Harrison Hunnicutt (13:04, 19th) and Griffin Paul (13:05, 20th) also earned medals. Fellow Eagles Kaden Hass (13:27), Weston Moore (14:04) and Corbin Harris (14:15) competed in the race as well.
In the freshman-sophomore race, Evan Heiden paced Rejoice with a 17th place finish in a time 13:10. Freshman Finley Fisher finished the girls’ 1.2-mile race in a time of 8:10, which earned her a medal with a 14th place finish.
Rejoice next competes Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sapulpa.