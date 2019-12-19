The trek to the zenith of high school football provides for some challenges. But Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley feels comfortable about the path his program is taking.
Rejoice finished its season with a loss in a Class A semifinal for the second consecutive season. The Eagles matched their longest playoff run in school history and equaled the most wins in a season with a 13-1 record, both distinctions they share with the 2018 squad.
In the past two seasons, Rejoice has a combined win-loss record of 26-2, a mark unequaled by virtually every other program in Oklahoma.
“A lot of people would love that in three or four years,” Marley said. “It’s nothing to hang their hands.”
Led by veterans like Riley Walker, Nate Anderson and Gage Barham, who were part of a strong senior class, the Eagles steamrolled throughout most of their 2019 schedule. Rejoice totaled an astounding 717 points in 14 games. The defense posted three shutouts and never game up more than 13 points in any of their 10 regular season affairs.
Even more impressive than any number was the praise Marley heaped on his team following the semifinal loss.
“I told them maybe the best group I’ve ever coached,” Marley said. “They come to practice each day ready to work with their lunch pail and hard hat.”
Rejoice’s quest for the first-ever state championship in football does not figure to get easier when it bumps up to 2A next season. But Marley feels the Eagles are on their way.
“You’ve just got to stay the course,” Marley said. “That’s what life is about. We’re on a good course. The journey for this year ended (against Ringling) but the journey for this program is strong.”
Walker, Anderson and Marley take top honors: Riley Walker and Nate Anderson were named the offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively, for District A-6 in a recent vote by the district coaches. Rejoice’s Brent Marley was named coach of the year as well.
Also earning all-district honors were Gage Barham (WR), Duke Curtis (DL) Grady James (CB) and Caillum Ward (OL). Dyson Auschwitz (WR/LB), Ben Brown (K), Gunner Evans (OL/LB), Zach Hair (OL/LB), Cole Hill (WR/CB), Clint Hurst (WR/DE), Stockton Ryan (OL/LB) and Caden Ward (WR/LB) also earned all-district recognition.
Hunter Jennings (RB/DB), Will Lambley (NG), Jay Miller (WR) and Joey Stephens (OL/DL) were honorable mention choices.
Marley guided Rejoice to a second consecutive perfect record in district play. The Eagles outscored their seven district foes by a combined score of 384-39.
Walker threw for more than 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns and engineered a Rejoice offense that averaged more than 50 points per game. In this three seasons as a starter under center, Walker finished with a record of 36-4 for Rejoice.
Anderson, in his first season as a starting running back, was among the state leaders with more than 1,750 rushing yards and 36 TDs on the ground. Defensively, the senior was among the team leaders in tackles and sacks from his linebacker position.