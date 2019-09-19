Rejoice Christian fielded a record setting offense a season ago and seem to be on a similar pace thus far in 2019.
During last year’s run to the Class A semifinals, the program’s best playoff result yet as an OSSAA member, the Eagles scored nearly 47 points per game. Rejoice tallied at least 60 points in five different contests.
Brent Marley’s squad is off to an even better start through the early stages of this season. Although the sample size is just two games, Rejoice has averaged 51 points in wins over Crossings Christian (48-6) and Kiefer (54-12). In those two games last year, the Eagles scored a modest total of 59 points.
The No. 2-ranked team in Class A looks to complete an unbeaten nondistrict run when it hosts Haskell (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday inside Rejoice Stadium.
Marley said one difference in Rejoice’s offense this year has been a more balanced approach between run and pass. In their first two games, the Eagles have 56 rushing attempts and thrown the ball 58 times.
“When people prepare for us, they’ve got to prepare for the passing game,” Marley said. “When they prepare for the passing game, they’re not working on the run game.”
Last season, the Eagles were buoyed by record-setting running back Andrew Crow, who ran for more than 2,600 yards and led all of Oklahoma in rushing touchdowns. Early on in 2019, Rejoice’s ground game has again been potent, evident by Nate Anderson’s 284-yard, five TD performance against Crossings in the opener, but the Eagles have multiple offensive threats.
Junior Hunter Jennings, Rejoice’s reserve running back, has 183 rushing yards on just five carries. Jennings had a 63-yard score against Kiefer and 64-yard TD jaunt against Crossings.
Gage Barham, Cole Hill and Caden Ward are among several receiving threats for the Eagles.
“I think we have more guys that can make plays like Cole Hill and Gage and Hunter running the ball,” said Anderson, who has 383 rushing yards and seven TDs. “They can’t just key on one guy. They’ve got four or five guys if they want to stop us.”
Quarterback Riley Walker showed off his versatility against Kiefer. Along with 184 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, the senior ran for a career-high 125 yards and two more scores.
Walker had six carries in the game, highlighted by a 66-yard scamper.
“I love running the football,” Walker said. “I know the coaches have held back the last couple of years. This year they’ve opened it up more and unleashed.”
After losing some key seniors to graduation, including Crow, Walker admitted he’s been a little surprised by his team’s early success. The veteran three-year starter did, however, add his team has not accomplished anything as of note just yet.
“But we want to keep it up,” he said. “We don’t want to peak too early.”