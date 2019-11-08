COLCORD – Rejoice Christian punctuated a second consecutive regular season with perfection on Friday night.
Riley Walker passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns and Nate Anderson added another 100-yard game on the ground as the No. 2-ranked Eagles rolled to a 51-6 win over Colcord.
With the District A-6 win, Rejoice improved to 10-0 overall and completed back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons.
Gage Barham tallied five catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Hill had 126 receiving yards, highlighted by a 99-yard score in the third quarter. Rejoice tallied 509 total yards of offense.
The Eagles led 44-0 at halftime as Walker tossed four touchdown passes in the first half alone. Anderson tallied 106 rushing yards on just six carries, including a 35-yard jaunt in the first quarter.
Ben Brown kicked a 38-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Rejoice will host Hominy (7-3) next week in the first round of the Class A playoffs.