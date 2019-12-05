Rejoice Christian has been here before. Brent Marley’s team hopes for a better a result the second time around.
A year ago, the Eagles won their first 13 games and advanced to the Class A semifinals for the first time ever before they suffered a season-ending loss to Christian Heritage. Now Rejoice is once again 13-0 and one victory away from playing for a state championship.
The No. 2-ranked Eagles will take on No. 6 Ringling (11-1) with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday at Noble High School. The winner will take on either Cashion or Pawnee the following week in the state title game in Edmond.
Rejoice advanced to the semifinals after a 47-28 win on the road against Thomas the day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles surrendered a 20-point lead and trailed early in the fourth quarter before they responded with 20 unanswered points and pulled away for the victory.
Nate Anderson ran for 216 yards and scored five touchdowns against Thomas. The senior running back is nearly the 1,500-yard rushing mark for the season and scored 33 total touchdowns. Veteran quarterback Riley Walker has passed for 2,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.
The Eagle offense has continued to have their way with opposing defense as Marley’s crew has averaged an astounding 53.7 points per game on the season. In their three playoff wins, Rejoice has scored 151 total points.
Anderson, Walker and the offense figures to be tested against a Blue Devil team that has given up just 47 points all season long. Ringling’s defense had posted nine consecutive shutouts before last week’s 28-12 quarterfinal road win against No. 5 Pawhuska. Ringling held the Huskies to negative-1 yard rushing on 14 carries.
The Blue Devils defeated Pawhuska, a postseason victim to Rejoice in the first round of the 2018 playoffs, despite three turnovers and more than 100 yards in penalties. Ringling’s Cash Lyle finished the game with 218 yards rushing on 27 carries. Quarterback Ethan Johnson tallied 102 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Despite giving up a season-high 28 points last week, the Rejoice defense has been stout throughout the year. The Eagles have given just under 10 points a game for the year.