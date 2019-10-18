No. 2-ranked Rejoice Christian set a new benchmark during Thursday’s district matchup with Quapaw.
The Eagles steamrolled to their 20th consecutive regular season win with a 77-13 rout at Rejoice Stadium. Rejoice’s 77 points set a school record for the most in a game and the highest point total for a Brent Marley-coached team.
Senior running back Nate Anderson had another video-game like stat line with 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Anderson’s lone reception resulted in a 49-yard score.
Riley Walker completed 12-of-18 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Cole Hill, who returned to action for the first time since Sept. 13, caught three passes for 63 yards including an 18-yard TD in the first quarter.
Hill also had a 20-yard interception return for a score, one of two pick 6’s for Rejoice in a 28-point third quarter. Chance Wilson had a 25-yard interception for a touchdown as well.
The Eagles racked up 524 yards of offense. Wilson, Rejoice’s backup quarterback, also had 63-yard scoring pass to Drake Miller in the fourth quarter. Wilson had a 44-yard TD run as well.
Rejoice improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District A-6 play with the win. The Eagles return to action next week when they travel to Commerce in a matchup of the only two unbeaten teams in district play.