COMMERCE – Much like his Eagle teammates, Nate Anderson had a memorable performance on both sides of the ball on Friday night.
The Rejoice Christian senior ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in a 35-0 blanking of Commerce in District A-6 play. With the win, the No. 2-ranked Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 the district.
Anderson scored on runs of 12, 60 and 2 yards as he surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards through the first eight games.
Quarterback Riley Walker completed 12-of-25 passes for 123 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. Walker found Gage Barham for a 40-yard scoring strike in the second quarter that enabled Rejoice to take a 13-0 halftime lead.
Walker later added a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Defensively, the Eagles held Commerce to 91 total yards and forced two turnovers as they posted their third shutout of the season.
Winners of 21 straight regular season games, Rejoice returns to action next week on the road against Afton.