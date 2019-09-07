Nate Anderson took it easy during Rejoice Christian’s two preseason scrimmages to nurse a minor injury.
The Eagles senior, who sat out both exhibitions, certainly seemed to be ready for Rejoice’s season opener on Friday night. In his first start at running back, Anderson ran for 284 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns as the No. 2-ranked team in Class A routed No. 7 Crossings Christian, 48-6, at Rejoice Stadium.
Rejoice, which topped Crossings twice last season including the state quarterfinals, claimed its fifth-straight win in the series.
Anderson scored on runs of 92, 15, 1, 3 and 47 yards.
Rejoice needed a late rally to win at Crossings in last year’s season opener. Friday’s contest included much less drama as the Eagles led 27-0 in the third quarter before Crossings got on the scoreboard.
Crossing’s lone score came when Owen Crotts found Mason Snyder for an 80-yard scoring strike.
Hunter Jennings accounted for Rejoice’s other two scores, a 26-yard interception return in the second quarter and a 64-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter that concluded the scoring.
The Eagles return to action next week when they travel to Kiefer. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.