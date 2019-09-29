Rejoice Christian has been stingy against opposing offenses throughout the early portion of the 2019 season.
On Friday, the Eagle defense got into the scoring column as well.
The Class A No. 2-ranked team picked off two passes and returned both for touchdowns while still posting a shutout in a 42-0 win over Oklahoma Union in the District A-6 opener at Rejoice Stadium.
Chance Wilson ran back an interception 55 yards for a score in the first quarter. Teammate Dyson Auschwitz followed suit later in the quarter with a 25-yard return as Rejoice got out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.
Riley Walker completed 15-of-20 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns, each going to different receivers as six different Eagles found the endzone.
Grady James, who led Rejoice with 71 receiving yards on four catches, scored the first touchdown on a 22-yard catch. Gage Barham had five receptions for 41 yards, including an 8-yard scoring grab in the third quarter. Jay Miller’s lone catch was a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Nate Anderson ran for 63 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Anderson scored on a 7-yard jaunt in the second quarter.
Linebacker Zach Hair tallied 12 tackles, including two for loss and a sack to lead the Rejoice defense, which held Oklahoma Union to 121 total yards.
Rejoice (4-0, 1-0) returns to action next week it travels to Fairland.