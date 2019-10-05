FAIRLAND – Rejoice Christian found itself in an unusual circumstance Friday night, but the end result was a familiar one for the Class A No. 2-ranked team.
An early Fairland touchdown put the Eagles for one of the few times all season in the District A-6 contest. Rejoice countered with 48 unanswered points and rolled to a 48-12 road victory.
The Eagles (5-0, 2-0) racked up 520 yards of offense as they claimed their 18th consecutive regular season win.
Nate Anderson ran for 111 yards and scored four touchdowns on nine carries. Anderson scored from 5, 1, 52 and 28 yards out.
Quarterback Riley Walker completed 19-of-30 passes for 330 yards and three scores, including 10 and 54 yard connections to Gage Barham. Grady James had a 70-yard touchdown through the air.
Barham caught six passes for 115 yards while James tallied 110 yards on four receptions.
Rejoice scored four times in the second quarter and took a 35-6 halftime lead.
Fairland’s Riley Powell accounted for both Owl touchdowns. Powell scored from 1 yard out and gave Fairland (2-2, 1-1) a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Powell also found Trey Martin on an 11-yard scoring toss in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles return to action next week when they travel to Ketchum (0-5, 0-2). The Warriors fell to Oklahoma Union, 44-0, on Friday.