Nine different Rejoice Christian players found the endzone as the No. 2-ranked team in Class A rolled to a 75-8 win over Afton Friday on Senior Night.
Senior quarterback Riley Walker threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman reserve Chance Wilson threw for two more and scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns. Rejoice’s six touchdown passes went to six different receivers.
Nate Anderson ran for 72 yards, including a 46-yard TD and a kick return for a score in a 28-point first quarter. Caden Ward had a 75-yard interception return for a score, followed by Wilson’s 69-yard punt return and 35-yard interception, both for TDs, as the Eagles lead grew to 49-0 by halftime.
Cole Hill, Grady James, Clint Hurst, Gage Barham, Colton Abel and Jay Miller each had scoring recpetions in the rout.
With the win, Rejoice improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in District A-6. The Eagles can wrap up their second consecutive unbeaten regular season when they travel to Colcord next week.