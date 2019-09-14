Class A No. 2 Rejoice Christian posted its fourth straight victory over Kiefer, thanks to senior quarterback Riley Walker’s big night. Walker passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to a 54-12 road win.
The Eagles (2-0) rushed out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to Walker’s first touchdown pass — a 27-yarder to Cole Hill. Nate Anderson followed with touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards.
Kiefer (0-3) cut the lead to 21-6 on Hayden Cooper’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Tanner Folsom, but the Eagles rattled off the game’s next 33 points, highlighted by Hunter Jennings’ 63-yard run.
Walker had a touchdown pass to Caden Ward (11 yards) and then recorded an 11-yard TD run. Jennings also added a 47-yard touchdown run to cap the third quarter.
Anderson rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries, and Jennings had 110 yards on two carries.
Rejoice concludes non-district play next week when it hosts Haskell.