Rejoice Christian football will enter 2020 with a 23-game regular season win streak, including back-to-back unblemished regular seasons.
Running the table in the regular season again figures to be a bit more challenging for the Eagles, who were officially moved up from Class A to 2A after the Oklahoma Secondary Scholastic Activities Association approved recommendations by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association last week.
Rejoice was elevated from the largest enrollment in Class A to the smallest in 2A and will be part of District 2A-8 for 2020-21. The district includes powers Adair, a state quarterfinalist last season and semifinalist two years ago, and Sperry, the 2018 2A state champion. Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Salina and Claremore Sequoyah rounded out the district.
Brent Marley’s squad has also beefed up its non-district schedule for the coming season. Rejoice is scheduled to open on zero week against Class A state finalist Cashion followed by 2A semifinalist Beggs. Rejoice’s third non-district opponent has not been finalized.
The Eagles have a combined record of 26-2 over their last two seasons, which included consecutive trips to the state semifinals.
Collinsville will remain in District 5A-4, but will face a few new faces. Glenpool, Hale and Sapulpa are new additions while Claremore, Memorial, Pryor and Tahlequah remain intact.
Defending 6AI champion Owasso had just one change to 6AI-2 as Putnam City will replace crosstown rival Putnam City North in the district.
Non-district schedules: Owasso and Collinsville have their first three games for the 2020 campaign set.
The Rams open next season with another strong non-district slate. Owasso will begin defense of its state title against Edmond Santa Fe in a matchup of 6AI district champions, followed by the continuation of its series with Fayetteville (Arkansas) and rival Broken Arrow.
The Cardinals are scheduled to open with Oologah, Highway 20 rival Skiatook, which was moved down to 4A, and 6AII Bartlesville.