Two years ago, Rejoice Christian claimed a Class 2A state title in the 400 meter sprint relay.
The Eagles best chance for gold this spring may come in the two-mile relay as juniors Luke Callery and Brady Thomas return from last year’s 4x800 team that finished fourth at state. Callery was an All-State finisher and Thomas took 16th last fall at the state cross country meet, which helped Rejoice to a second-place team spot on the podium.
“Our 4x800 is very capable of winning state this year and all are underclassmen,” said Rejoice coach Brandon Johnson. “Luke Callery is way ahead of where he was last year and will have a good chance in the 1600. Brady Thomas has been looking good too and should qualify in the 800.”
Rejoice will have a few reliable runners in the sprints as well. Junior Hunter Jennings, who ran a leg on the 2018 state championship, returns after a fourth place finish in last year’s 200 meter state final. Senior Nate Anderson as well as freshmen Peyton Baker and Chance Wilson figure to form another Eagles quartet ready to contend for postseason hardware.
“The 4x100 and 4x00 will be very strong,” Johnson said.
Senior Weston Moore is another strong 400 runner returning for the Eagles.
For the girls, freshman distance runner Finley Fisher looks to continue her success from the fall when she qualified for state in cross country. Senior Avery Tucker has potential to be state qualifier in the hurdles.
“Finley Fisher is a freshman with huge potential,” Johnson said. “She should qualify for state in the 1600 and possibly the 800. Avery Tucker will have a good chance to qualify for state in the hurdles.”
In a sport where depth is paramount for building team success, Johnson said this Rejoice squad is in an encouraging spot.
“We are very capable of scoring points in many different events, something I have not had since I’ve been here,” he said.