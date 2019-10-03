TULSA – Rejoice Christian’s flashed both its potential and youth Thursday night in Class 4A volleyball regional action.
The Eagles entered as the No. 3 seed in the four-team bracket and faced second-seed Oologah in the first round at Lincoln Christian. The Bulldogs, last year’s state champions in 3A, held down the tournament’s top slot.
Rejoice battled the Mustangs but surrendered key runs in the first and third sets, which cost the Eagles a season-ending loss, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13. (See PHOTO gallery)
Rejoice finished the fall with a 12-18 record, a seven-win improvement over its 2018 total and figures to only climb next year as the Eagles did not have a senior on the roster.
Oologah (21-10) pulled away in the first set when Kenly Dixon served the last 10 points for the Mustangs. Rejoice again found itself ahead 15-14 in the second set, but did not wilt this time. Junior Emma England fired away from the left side with key swings and served out the last four points as the Eagles evened the match at one set each.
A 6-0 Oologah run gave the Mustangs a 14-11 advantage in the third set. Rejoice trailed by as many as seven before a Grace Cook kill and an England ace pulled the Eagles to within 20-16. But Rejoice could not complete the rally.
Lilli Cavanaugh’s block evened the fourth set at 7-7, but Oologah ripped off 10 of the next 13 points, including four straight points served by Dixon, and never looked back from there.