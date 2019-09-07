KIEFER – Mile Bonine and Luke Callery paced the Rejoice Christian boys to a top-three finish on Saturday.
Bonine clocked a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds, which was good for seventh individually in Class 3A/2A race in the Kiefer Trojans Cross Country Meet. Callery was close behind as the junior finished 13th in a time of 18:19. Brady Thomas (18:48) and Griffin Paul (19:54) were also among the first 30 runners to cross the finish line.
The Eagles finished third in the team standings, topped only by the host Trojans and Regent Prep.
Also competing for Rejoice were Evan Heiden (20:29.95), Kaden Hass (20:31.02), Weston Moore (21:25), Ian Fischer (21:32), Corbin Harris (22:20), Max Coulter (22:23), Harrison Hunnicutt (22:53), Kaden Heller (22:56) and Colby Thomas (23:39).
In the girls’ race, freshman Finley Fisher clocked a time of 16:03.60, which put her 40th individually.
Rejoice will have two weeks off before returning to race Sept. 21 at the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri.