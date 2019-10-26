SHAWNEE – Rejoice Christian concluded a record setting cross country season with a performance that nearly earned them state gold.
Miles Bonine and Luke Callery each finished in the top 10 as the Eagle boys’ team finished a program-best second overall in the Class 2A state championship meet. With three runners in the top 16 individually, Rejoice tallied 81 points and were topped only by Mooreland with 76.
"They did really well," said Rejoice coach Trisha Moore. "We had no idea at the start of the season that we could actually be in a position to possibly win a state championship."
Bonine, the most decorated distance runner in the program’s young history, completed the muddy 5K course in a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds, a time that earned him fourth place individually and All-State honors. Callery claimed All-Star status with his 10th place finish with a time of 17:56.
Brady Thomas finished 16th with a time of 18:15 and was followed by fellow scorers Griffin Paul (41st, 19:01) and Harrison Hunnicutt (47th, 19:13). Also competing for the Eagles were Evan Heiden (19:47) and Kaden Hass (19:52).
Mooreland’s Collin McLain claimed the individual title with a time of 16:27.
In the girls’ race, freshman Finley Fisher, the first Rejoice female ever to qualify for state, clocked a time of 14:40.