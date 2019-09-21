JOPLIN, Missouri – Rejoice Christian faced some different competition Saturday as came away with impressive results.
Competing in their largest meet of the season, the Eagles cross country squad traveled across state lines and took part in the Missouri Southern Stampede. Rejoice finished ninth overall in the 23-team division which included similar schools of similar size from the Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas area.
Every Rejoice runner clocked a personal-best time on the course.
Miles Bonine paced the Eagles with a time of 17:25, which was good for 25th individually. Luke Callery (17:58, 38th) and Brady Thomas (18:10, 49th) also finished in the top 50. Also competing for the Eagles were Griffin Paul (18:24), Harrison Hunnicutt (19:23), Evan Heiden (19:48), Kaden Hass (20:27), Weston Moore (20:28), Ian Fischer (21:22) and Corbin Harris (21:45).
Finley Fisher clocked a time of 14:36 in the 2-mile race, which was good for 42nd individually.
Rejoice returns to competition next weekend at Holland Hall.