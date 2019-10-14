ENID – Rejoice Christian cross country ventured out west on Saturday.
The Eagles took the two-plus hour bus ride west down Highway 412 and competed in the OBA/Chisholm Cross Country meet in Enid.
Rejoice returned home with a sixth-place finish overall paced by Miles Bonine. The Eagles senior finished the course in a time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds, which placed him seventh individually. Teammate Luke Callery finished in 18:35, a time that helped him capture 40th.
Other Eagles competing included Griffin Paul (18:58), Brady Thomas (19:22), Harrison Hunnicutt (19:24), Kaden Hass (20:01), Weston Moore (20:02), Evan Heiden (20:05), Ian Fischer (21:33), Max Coulter (21:35), Corbin Harris (22:49), Kaden Keller (23:12) and Colby Thomas (24:13). Freshman Finley Fisher completed the girls’ two-mile race in a time of 15:18.
Rejoice returns to action Saturday when it competes in the Class 2A regional meet at Kiefer High School. The girls race begins at noon, followed the boys at 12:45 p.m.