SHAWNEE – If Thursday’s performance was any indication, the Rejoice Christian Schools cross country program should feel good about returning to Shawnee in a few weeks.
Miles Bonine finished third overall, one of the Eagles’ three individual medalists, as Rejoice won the Class 2A division of the OBU Pre-State Challenge. The Eagles topped the 13-team field with 62 points. Oklahoma Christian Academy was second with 84, followed by Calvin (85) in third.
Bonine paced RCS with a time of 17 minutes, 36 seconds. Teammate Luke Callery was eighth at 18:03, followed by Brady Thomas in 21st at 18:37. Also competing for the Eagles were Griffin Paul (19:34), Evan Heiden (19:56), Kaden Hass (20:08), Harrison Hunnicutt (20:24), Weston Moore (21:13), Max Coulter (21:44), Corbin Harris (21:59), Max Kramer (22:15), Ian Fischer (22:16) and Kaden Keller (22:41).
In the girls race, Finley Fisher clocked a time of 14:54 on the two-mile course.
Rejoice returns to action Saturday, Oct. 19, at the regional meet. The location is yet to be announced.