Since the coronavirus pandemic took away the 2020 edition of spring sports all too soon, the Owasso Reporter wants to recognize the seniors who had their final high school seasons cut short. This week, the spotlight is on the Owasso boys soccer team and their 21-member senior class.
Edgar Aguirre
Parents names: Martin & Veronica Aguirre
How many years you have attended Owasso? 12
How many years you have played soccer: 8
How many years you have played on the high school team: 4
Where do you plan to attend college: TCC
Major: Criminal Justice
Future goals: Be a police officer
Hobbies: Soccer and PlayStation
Favorite soccer memory: Coach Miller always jumping over fences to get soccer balls
What you will miss most about high school: The soccer team
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Chance at winning state
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Being able to spend more time with my family
How have you been spending your time: With my family
Kolby Bauer
Parents names: Kurt and Angi Bauer
How many years attended Owasso: 12 years
How many years played soccer: 15 years
How many years played on high school team: 4 years
Where you plan to attend college: Playing soccer at John Brown University
Major: Nursing but I may do medical instead!
Future goals: Go to med school and maybe into a medical administration position, play soccer for 4 years at John Brown, and find a nice young lady along the way.
Hobbies: Hanging with a group of guys, soccer I guess, board games with my family, and petting dogs.
Favorite soccer memory: The entirety of my high school career, but especially when Jacob broke coach’s headlight.
What you will miss most about high school: Getting to play soccer with my best friends.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Our season and going to Alabama.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Mastering my gambling ability.
How have you been spending your time: Sleeping, hanging with my family, and watching movies.
Anything else you want to include: I hate not having our senior season, but I’ll never forget the memories and friendships I’ve made with some amazing guys.
Jaden Bhinhar
Parents names: Harpreet Bhinhar and Shellie Wingert
How many years attended Owasso: I have attended owasso schools for 8 years
How many years played soccer: I have played soccer for 15 years
How many years played on high school team: I have played for Owasso Soccer for 4 years
Where you plan to attend college: I plan to attend the University of Oklahoma
Major: I plan on getting my degree in business.
Future goals: My future goals are to invest in Stryder’s cure for Corona.
Hobbies: My hobbies are hanging with friends, playing golf, soccer, & spending time with my family.
Favorite soccer memory: My favorite memory was beating Union & BA this year.
What you will miss most about high school: The thing I will miss the most about high school soccer would be my team & stepping on the field one last time.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Knowing that the season got cut short & having the potential to have a winning season.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Being out of school
How have you been spending your time: I’ve been spending my time by working out & hanging with friends & family.
Stryder Bowman
Name: Stryder Bowman
Parents: Tim and Kresta Bowman
How many years have you attended Owasso: I have attended Owasso schools for 12 years
How many years have you played soccer: I have played soccer for 9 years
How many years have you played on the high school team: I have played on the high school team 4 years
Where do you plan to attend college: I plan to attend Oklahoma State University
Major: I want to Major in something to do with sports medicine
Future goals: Finding a cure for the coronavirus.
Hobbies: Include hanging with friends, sports, snowboarding and going to church.
What is your favorite soccer memory: Beating BA our first game of my senior season.
What is the thing you will miss the most about high school soccer: The main thing I will miss about OHS is playing soccer for the Rams and seeing all of my friends at school everyday.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: I am mainly upset about our soccer season and knowing this was our year to win State!
What is the best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Being out of school and hanging with my friends
How have you been spending your time: I’ve been spending most of my time hanging with my friends and family and playing golf.
Steven Brunner
Parents: Chris and Shana Brunner
How many years attended Owasso: All my life
How many years played soccer:All my life
How many years played on high school team
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school: I will attend OSU and join the air national guard.
Major: Construction management engineer
Future goals: Graduate from OSU and become an engineer.
Hobbies: Playing soccer
Favorite soccer memory: When we were practicing at Ator and Jacob broke coach’s headlight.
What you will miss most about high school: My brothers
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Getting my ring
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Spending quality family time
How have you been spending your time: with my family
Corey Charles Jr.
Parents names: Candace and Corey Charles
How many years attended Owasso: 6
How many years played soccer: 5
How many years played on high school team: 4
Where you plan to attend college: University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma’s and play soccer
Major: Biology
Future goals: I want to become a Veterinarian Specialist
Hobbies: Skateboarding, video games, and fishing
Favorite soccer memory: Beating union
What you will miss most about high school: My Friends
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Going to Alabama
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I learned to skateboard
How have you been spending your time: Playing Ps4, skateboarding, and playing soccer
Riley DeCastro
Parents: Rudel and Jennifer DeCastro
How many years attended Owasso: 6
How many years played soccer: 10
How many years played on high school team: 4
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school: Attend Drury University
Major: Architecture
Future goals: Become a Master Architect, and design structures to help others.
Hobbies: Drawing, Soccer, Video Games, Skateboarding, and Music.
Favorite soccer memory: Scoring against Union and having my brothers there to celebrate with me.
What you will miss most about high school: All of my friends, and the memories we’ve made.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: I am most upset about missing our final season, our chance to prove we are the best in the state.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I learned to skateboard!
How have you been spending your time: I’ve been developing new hobbies, and expanding on current hobbies like drawing and music. I’ve also been spending a lot of time with friends and family.
Anything else you want to include:
To my brothers on and off the pitch: I love you guys, thank you all for making this period of my life so great.
Ethan Eldridge
Parents names: Bobby & Lisa Eldridge
How many years attended Owasso: My whole school career
How many years played soccer:8 years
How many years played on high school team: 4 years
Where you plan to attend college: Oklahoma State University
Major: Sonography
Future goals: Be successful and rich
Hobbies: Chilling with friends, fishing, hunting
Favorite soccer memory: Beating BA and union senior year
What you will miss most about high school: I’ll miss seeing my friends and teammates everyday.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: The thing I’m most upset about missing this year would have to be a chance at a state championship because this was our year to pull it off and make history.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Best thing that’s happened during the corona virus would probably be just spending more time with family because I’m usually not home.
How have you been spending your time: Sleeping in and playing video games
Tate Farley
Parents: Shane and Jennifer Farley
How many years attended Owasso: whole life
How many years played soccer: since I was about 5
How many years played on high school team:4 years
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school: I am playing soccer for Oral Roberts University
Major: Sports management but I may change my mind before school starts you never know
Future goals: Do something that makes people happy and makes my dad proud of me.
Hobbies: Aside from soccer: running, piano, and watching standup with my mom
Favorite soccer memory: Winning state with Diablos and beating BA this season
What you will miss most about high school: Spending time with my best friends like Stryder Bowman and JB, and watching my beautiful girlfriend play in a lady:rams uniform
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Getting a shot at state with the boys and my mom getting to see me walk across the stage (which hopefully still happens)
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I learned how to cook pasta from a bag and figured out a way to shave my face without cutting myself
How have you been spending your time: Playing soccer, learning miscellaneous hobbies such as karate and knitting and hanging out with my family and Kass
Anything else you want to include: I think that’s pretty much it, go rams!
Hunter Jarreau
Parents names: Michael and Michelle Jarreau
How many years you have attended Owasso: 12 years
How many years you have played soccer: 10 years
How many years you have played on the high school team: 3 years
Where do you plan to attend college: Joining the Air National Going to OSU
Major: Undecided for college but will be a F:16 Crew Chief in the Air National Guard
Future goals: Aviation Mechanic
Hobbies: Soccer
Favorite soccer memory: Beating Union
What you will miss most about high school: Soccer team
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Not finishing senior year season, school and activities
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Getting out of school
How have you been spending your time: Doing nothing!
Cory Kenes
Parents names: Adam and Sue Kenes
How many years attended Owasso: Attended OPS 11 years
How many years played soccer: Played soccer for 9yrs
How many years played on high school team: Played high school for 4 years
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school: Plan to attend NOC or Tulsa Tech
Major: Undecided
Future goals: Become a millionaire
Hobbies: Listening/ playing music, hanging with the boys
Favorite soccer memory: Favorite soccer memory was when me Jake Steven and Keith went down to Kansas for 2 games in one day and we started the first game and in less than 2 min Kolby crossed me the ball and I went up to head it in and scored but I fell on the keeper and got a straight red card and wasn’t aloud to play for the rest of the day
What you will miss most about high school: The thing I’ll miss most about high school soccer is getting to see all my friends every single day
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: I’m upset that I don’t get to spend the last year of soccer with all my boys before we all go our separate ways
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: best thing that has happened to me during the coronavirus is getting to see how much you love you’re friends when you don’t get to see them every day
How have you been spending your time: I have been spending my time during all this playing video games with all my friends till about 3:4am then waking up around 1:2pm then going to work and cycling it all over again
Anything else you want to include: I love all of you guys.
Trent Lytle
Parents: Rick and Melissa Lytle
How many years attended Owasso: 12
How many years played soccer: 13
How many years played on high school team: 4 years
What do you plan to do after high school: Become a pilot for the Air National Guard
Area of Training: Piloting
Future goals: Be alive after every flight
Hobbies: Goobin with the boys and soccer tennis
Favorite soccer memory: Freshman year in the Oolagah showcase where we were 1:0 up against Commerce and Coach told us that if we continued playing the way we were we’d concede a tying goal and lose in penalties and in the last minute of the game, their forward took the ball from our defender and went and scored and when we got in to penalties, Kolby Bauer sent his shot around 40 yards behind the goal in a field.
What you will miss most about high school: Getting to play soccer with the boys
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: not being able to score a varsity goal my senior year
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Got a lot more hours at Wings to Go so now my bank account is healthy
How have you been spending your time: GTA5 and Saucin wings
Anything else you want to include: I love all my brothers that I had the pleasure of playing alongside in my last year.
Drew Milligan
Parents names: Michelle and James Milligan
How many years attended Owasso: 12
How many years played soccer: 4
How many years played on high school team: 4
Where you plan to attend college: Oklahoma State University
Major: Double Major in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Future goals: Receive a Masters Degree from M.I.T. or Missouri S&T
Hobbies: Video games, guitar, soccer, movies, hanging with friends
Favorite soccer memory: Beating Union 3:2
What you will miss most about high school: The people I won’t see for years afterwards
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Soccer Season
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Finally chose which college I wanted to go to
How have you been spending your time: Working, Streaming Movies, Hiking, Playing with my friends online, and Family time
Anything else you want to include: I knew I was gonna hop on another train but I didn’t want it to be this soon.
Shoua Moua
Parents: Kaysa Xiong (Minnesota) and Xiong Moua (California)
Lives with: Tiffany and Jerry Wilson
How many years attended Owasso: 8 years
How many years played soccer: 12 years I think
How many years played on high school team: 2 years
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school: Westminster and play soccer
Major: Hopefully become a Physical Therapist so I can help the young moms with their injuries
Future goals: Become a PT, own my own PT facility, make a lot of bank, have a beautiful wife/girlfriend, be successful and hopefully I can buy a Rolls Royce
Hobbies: Playing video games with the hombres, hanging with friends, car races, the rest is classified
Favorite soccer memory: Playing on the OG NeoFC team and going to Colorado for a whole week, that was one of the best experiences I’ve had and another one is when we played in the Kansas league and drove up there to play and Nate(who still played soccer at the time)was our goalie and was super sick and layed down whenever it wasn’t in our half so basically the whole game because we were too good when we were kids, and on the way back in Big Nate’s Van, Keith catfishes Timbo Baggins and Big Willy, funniest thing ever
What you will miss most about high school: The people and all my long life friends that I’ve made over the years and all the memories that were made
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Our season
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I’ve had more time to play the guitar, chicks love it
How have you been spending your time: Staying up super late and sleeping
Anything else you want to include: Everyone on this team is Duffy and I love every single one of them.
Ahmad Obid
Parents: Shara Bennia and Nasir Obid
How many years attended Owasso: 8 years
How many years played soccer?14 years
How many years played on high school team? 4 years
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school? I plan on attending OU
Major: Petroleum engineering
Future goals: Graduating college
Hobbies: Soccer
Favorite soccer memory? Coach Funk turning into a tomato during halftime speech
What you will miss most about high school? The people I was surrounded with
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Our season
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Spending time with my family and friends, not being mindful of social distancing
How have you been spending your time? Sleeping
Keith Peterson
Parents: Nicole Reeder and Keith Peterson
How many years attended Owasso: 2 years
How many years played soccer: 15 years
How many years played on high school team: 2 years
Where you plan to attend college: TBD.. I still weighing my options
Major: Business Management
Future goals: to become a professional soccer player
Hobbies: playing soccer and video games
Favorite soccer memory: there are so many!!! Hanging with my soccer bros.
What you will miss most about high school: soccer
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: soccer/Alabama trip
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I don’t have to go back to school building
How have you been spending your time: working and hanging out with my favorite (only) sister Nikayla!
Ben Swanson
Parent’s Names: Clint and Lyndsey Swanson
How many years attended Owasso: 12 years
How many years played soccer: Since I was 4 years old.
How many years played on high school team: 4 years
Where you plan to attend college: The University of South Carolina
Major: Finance
Future goals: Become a millionaire before I turn 30.
Hobbies: Reading and video games
Favorite soccer memory: Playing soccer tennis at Ator.
What you will miss most about high school: Seeing the boys
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: No senior soccer season, grad bash or prom
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Meeting up at the fields and playing soccer
How have you been spending your time: Getting my mowing business going, doing chores, and studying for my AP tests
Anything else you want to include: I’ll never forget the time I spent with my friends and will always miss playing soccer with them.
Nick Sweeney
Parents names: Matt and Holly Sweeney
How many years attended Owasso: I have attended Owasso for 7 years.
How many years played soccer: I have played soccer for 16 years.
How many years played on the high school team: I have played for 4 years on the high school team.
Where you plan to attend college:I plan to attend college at OSU.
Major: I plan to major in mechanical engineering
Future goals: A goal of mine is to become a professor at a college.
Hobbies : Hobbies of mine include volunteering and trying to learn guitar.
Favorite soccer memory: My favorite soccer memory is making the team, I knew that there were a lot of good players in my class so for me to be included among them was a big accomplishment for me.
What you will miss most about high school: The thing I will miss most about high school is the ability to see your friends each and every day.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: I am most upset about missing out on the Alabama tournament and the State Tournament for soccer.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: The best thing that has happened during COVID : 19 is that I have bonded with my family a lot and spent time with them.
How have you been spending your time: I spend my time playing games with my family and playing with my friends online.
Anything else you want to include:
I would like to include that I am most upset on missing out on the memories my teammates and I would have made on and off the field.
Nathan Treptow
Parents names: Steve and Sonia Treptow
How many years attended Owasso: 11 years
How many years played soccer: 14 years since I was 4 years old
How many years played on high school team: 3 years
Where you plan to attend college: OSU
Major: Business/ Law School
Future goals: Become a lawyer
Hobbies: Chilling
Favorite soccer memory: Scoring the last goal of the season of my senior year
What you will miss most about high school: Sports
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: Getting a chance to win state for soccer
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Nothing
How have you been spending your time: Chilling
Greyson Ward
Parents: Tracie and Kelly Ward
How many years attended Owasso: 4
How many years played soccer: 10
How many years played on high school team: 2
Where you plan to attend college: Evangel University
Major:Pre:Occupational Therapy
Future goals: Get my masters in Occupational Therapy
Hobbies: Running, kayaking
Favorite soccer memory: I have so many great memories but one of my favorites is joining my WSA soccer team. I learned and grew so much with them.
What you will miss most about high school: friendships
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: watching varsity take state.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: I have had lots of time to focus on recovery.
How have you been spending your time: Running everyday, working out, easing back into soccer. Spending quality time with family
Jacob Wilson
Parents names: Jerry and Tiffany Wilson
How many years you have attended Owasso: I’ve attended Owasso my whole life
How many years you have played soccer: Since I can remember honestly
How many years you have played on the high school team: I played all 4 years
Where do you plan to attend college: I plan to attend OU and then transfer to UCF
Major: I plan to major in biology or marine biology
Future goals: To travel, have fun and live in Florida.
Hobbies: Hangin with friends and doing stupid things
Favorite soccer memory: Favorite soccer memory would probably be beating BA or beating Union
What you will miss most about high school: Being able to play soccer with my friends and all the friends I’ve made here
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year: I wish i could’ve finished my senior season, went to prom and graduation
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus: Probably Walmart olympics (if you know you know)
How have you been spending your time: I’ve been spending my time on my phone and doing stuff outside