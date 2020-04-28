Kassidy Collins
Parents names: Jeff and Teresa Collins
How many years attended Owasso? My whole life.
How many years have you played soccer? 14 years
How many years have you played on the high school team? 4 years
Where do you plan to attend college? I will be playing soccer at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Major: Biomedical sciences
Future goals: Graduate from UCO and go to grad school to become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
Hobbies: Traveling and spending time at the lake.
Favorite soccer memory? Hanging out with my teammates at the Stillwater tournament and winning it all; playing with my sister freshman and sophomore year.
What you will miss most about high school? Seeing and playing with my best friends every day.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this school year? Finishing out soccer.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Less homework and got to travel to Turks and Caicos before everything shut down.
How have you been spending your time? Working out and spending time with my family and Tate.
Isabelle Hardy
Parents names: Denise and Jeff Hardy
How many years attended Owasso? My whole life
How many years have you played soccer? 15 years in total
How many years have you played on the high school team? 4 years
Where do you plan to attend college? Eastern Oklahoma State College
Major: Physical therapy
Future goals: Getting a job in physical therapy, being helpful to others, attending college and playing soccer, and lots of mission trips!
Hobbies: Photography, riding horses, hangout with friends, painting.
Favorite soccer memory? Winning the Stillwater Cup and making friendship bracelets.
What you will miss most about high school? Seeing all my amazing friends every day and going to Tulsa Tech.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this school year? Senior night for soccer, my last game, prom, graduation, and walking with my best friend.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Being able to sleep in.
How have you been spending your time? Lots and lots of puzzles, going trail riding, binge watching Marvel movies, many home improvements.
Sydney Hendrick
Parents names: Kirstin and Shane Clark and David Hendrick
How many years attended Owasso? 12
How many years as a manager? 1
How many years have you been with the high school team? 1
Where do you plan to attend college? Oklahoma State University
Major: Physiology, Pre-Med
Future goals: Sports Medicine doctor/Medical Missionary
Hobbies: Soccer
Favorite soccer memory? Stealing all of the soccer balls of other teams.
What you all miss most about high school? The people.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? Graduation.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? New job.
How have you been spending your time? Puzzles and working out.
Baylee Kosciolek
Parents names: Kasey Kosciolek and Jamie Sumner
How many years attended Owasso? 12 years.
How many years have you played soccer? 15 years.
How many years have you played on the high school team? 3 years.
Where do you plan to attend college? Coffeyville CC (volleyball).
Major: Nursing
Future goals: Become a nurse practitioner.
Hobbies: Playing volleyball and working out.
Favorite soccer memory? Beating Union 6-0.
What you will miss most about high school? Being around my best friend every day.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this school year? A shot at a state title.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Getting to hang out with family more than usual.
How have you been spending your time? Working at my job and working out.
Madison Malocsay
Parent name: Tiffany Malocsay
How many years attended Owasso? 8
How many years as a manager? 2
How many years have you been with the high school team? 2
Where do you plan to attend college? Oklahoma State University
Major: Biology, Pre-Medical sciences
Future goals: My goals are to graduate college and become a CRNA.
Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family.
Favorite soccer memory? Beating Union.
What you will miss most about high school? Miss friends.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? I wish I was able to graduate.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Spending time with my family.
How have you been spending your time? I’ve been spending time being active.
Gracie Pate
Parents names: Adam and Jennifer Pate
How many years attended Owasso? 12
How many years have you played soccer? 13
How many years have you played on the high school team? Four
Where do you plan to attend college? Oklahoma Baptist University and play soccer
Major: Nursing
Future goals: To finish college and travel
Hobbies: Fishing, hanging with friends and concerts
Favorite soccer memory? When we all hid in our lockers to make the coaches think we left.
What you will miss most about high school? My best friends and teammates.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this school year? Our season and senior activities.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Getting to spend more time with my family.
How have you been spending your time? Watching movies and TV shows.
Gloria Phan
Parents names: Leo and Tridde Phan
How many years attended Owasso? One year in Owasso (exchange student)
How many years played soccer? I’ve played soccer for 10 years.
How many years played on high school team? I’ve only played one year of Owasso soccer.
Where you plan to attend college or what you plan to do after high school? My plan is to finish high school in Norway and I don’t know what I will do after that.
Major: Undecided
Future goals: My future goal is to travel the world. I don’t know what I am going to be yet.
Hobbies: My hobbies are to travel, be with friends, and meet new people.
What you will miss most about high school? I will miss my friends and the soccer team the most.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? I’m most upset that I couldn’t spend more time in America and my year ended two months earlier than expected.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I got to see my family.
How have you been spending your time? I’ve been spending my time mostly at home with my family but I also got to see some friends that I haven’t seen in a long time.
Anything else you want to include? Being an exchange student in Owasso was amazing! I got to meet a lot of new people and made some close friendships. I couldn’t be more happy with my placement.
Sydney Sherman
Parents names: Jake and Kelli Sherman
How many years attended Owasso? My whole life
How many years have you played soccer? 13 years
How many years have you played on the high school team? 4 years
Where do you plan to attend college? I will be playing soccer at the Oklahoma Baptist University
Major: Nursing
Future goals: To graduate college with a nursing degree and become a nurse practitioner
Hobbies: Playing soccer, hanging with friends and draw
Favorite soccer memory? The Stillwater tournament
What you will miss most about high school? Seeing my teammates at soccer
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this school year? Finishing out the season, prom and graduation
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I’ve gotten to spend lots of time with my family and I’m very grateful for that.
How have you been spending your time? Been doing lots of projects around my house, working out and watching Netflix.
Anything else you want to include? I’m so thankful for my time here at Owasso and I will miss my teammates and cherish all the time I had with them.