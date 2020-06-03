Logan Cottrell
Parents: Kim Cottrell, Todd Cottrell
How many years have you attended Owasso? 3 years
How many years participated in golf? Three years at Owasso and one year at Round Rock High School.
Honors/awards in golf: first place medalist in Texas tournament during my junior year.
What are your plans following high school? Attend college.
Future goals? Become part of a college golf team and graduate from college.
Other hobbies? Basketball.
Favorite golf memory? The return trip from the State Championship tournament during my junior year. The drive home was so much fun and being escorted back to the golf course by the Owasso PD and all the fans cheering us on.
What you will miss most about high school? Begin able to spend time with my friends at school.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? The end of the season was abrupt and I am missing seeing and spending time with my coach and teammates.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Being able to spend time with my family.
How have you been spending your time? Completing my online college classes, working at the golf course, spending time with my family, and video games.
Antonio Gilestra
Parents: Rafael and Ilia Gilestra
How many years have you attended Owasso? I have attended Owasso all of my life.
How many years participated in golf? At Owasso since 7th grade
Honors/awards in golf: Yes I have many awards through my career from US kids tournaments to a state championship!!
What are your plans following high school? I am going to attend college and pursue my dream of becoming a vet.
Future goals? Being successful in life and playing golf for the rest of it.
Other hobbies? Playing video hands and fishing.
Favorite golf memory? Winning a state championship with all of my friends around me.
What you will miss most about high school? The golf team because they are like family to me and will forever be.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on the end of the year? I am upset I won’t be able to give it one last run with my Owasso family and don’t get to enjoy all of the senior activities.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I get a lot of work hours and spending time with family.
How have you been spending your time? Mainly working, homework, fishing, and video games.
Adan Harbaugh
Parents: Zach and Angie Harbaugh
How many years have you attended Owasso? 13 years
How many years participated in golf? Four years on the Owasso team.
What are your plans following high school? Graduate and attend college at Oklahoma State University.
Future goals? Attend college, graduate and secure a successful career.
Other hobbies? Fishing and hunting.
Favorite golf memory? Celebrating with my teammates when we WON STATE!
What you will miss most about high school? My friends, the people I have met and all the experiences I have had with them.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? Repeat Run at State!
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Enjoying time with family and getting to still play golf at the Patriot since it stayed open with restrictions.
How have you been spending your time? Playing golf at the Patriot, fishing at Stone Canyon Lake, and playing Xbox with the boys.
Haydon Grant
Parents: Ken Grant and Melanie Hasty-Grant
How many years have you attended Owasso? 12
How many years participated in golf? 4
What are your plans following high school? Attend University of Tulsa on full football scholarship.
Future goals? To become an orthopedic surgeon
Other hobbies? Hunting, fishing, football
Favorite golf memory? I jumped in a pond and battled an alligator for my ball. I won and had the alligator stuffed and mounted. LOL
What you will miss most about high school? My friends.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? Missing out on the end of my senior year and all the activities that go with it.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I no longer have to attend classes at OHS.
How have you been spending your time? Working on homework.
Sadie McDonald
Parents: Kim Stephens and Matt McDonald
How many years have you attended Owasso? 12
How many years participated in golf? 3
Honors/ awards in golf: Academic all-conference and I lettered in golf.
What are your plans following high school? I plan to attend the University of Central Oklahoma and major in chemistry.
Future goals? My biggest goal is to graduate college in three years and find my career!
Other hobbies? I enjoy hanging out with my friends, tumbling, and seeing my family.
Favorite golf memory? Going to state with my best friends Maddie and Carly my junior year!
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss seeing my friends and favorite teachers every day.
Things you are most upset about missing out on for the end of the year? I am most upset about missing out on my senior year golf season and senior prom.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? My little sister being born.
How have you been spending your time? I have been preparing for college and spending as much time with my family as I can before college.
Tyler Rhodes
Parents: Randall and Kim Rhodes
How many years have you attended Owasso? 13, I’ve lived here my whole life.
How many years participated in golf? 12 years
Honors/awards in golf: Won 2019 individual regional title, awarded college golf scholarship.
What are your plans following high school? Attend Freed-Hardeman University and play golf for them.
Future goals? Obtain a bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity, play college golf for four years.
Other hobbies? ATV riding, video games, fishing
Favorite golf memory? Winning 2019 6A State Championship as the underdogs.
What you will miss most about high school? Being able to see my friends every day, especially after school at the golf course. That is definitely something I took for granted.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? The opportunity for a repeat state championship.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? The golf courses in my area stayed open.
How have you been spending your time? School work, golfing, video games, geocaching, chores.
Victoria Rooney
Parents: Jacqy and Dan Rooney
How many years have you attended Owasso? Seven years I’ve attended Owasso.
How many years participated in golf? I’ve participated in golf for two years.
What are your plans following high school? I plan on attending the University of Notre Dame.
Other hobbies? I enjoy playing piano, dancing and gymnastics.
Favorite golf memory? My favorite golf memory is when we all did yoga Fridays.
What you will miss most about high school? The thing I will miss the most about being in high school is being able to see my friends every day.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? I wish we could have had prom and grad bash and senior picnic.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I have been able to spend a lot of time with my family before I leave for school.
How have you been spending your time? I’ve been writing and shopping for dorm décor.
Brett Wilcoxen
Parents: Brent and Elo Wilcoxen
How many years have you attended Owasso? 14 years
How many years participated in golf? Six years of school golf.
Honors/awards in golf: 2019 6A Golf State Championship title. Individual winner at the Norman North Invitational at Jimmie Austin in Norman with a round of 68. Placed 3rd individually as a sophomore (2018) at Regionals at Bailey Ranch in a playoff. Qualified the past 3 years to play in the OJGT Red River Shootout with some of the top players in Oklahoma and Texas with OK winning each of those years.
What are your plans following high school? I will attend Northeastern State University where I was awarded a golf and academic scholarship.
Future goals? Become an NCAA golf champion.
Other hobbies? Basketball, watching movies and playing video games.
Favorite golf memory? Winning a 6A Golf State Championship where I placed 11th individually.
What you will miss most about high school? The many friends I have made and hanging out with them.
Things you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? I am most upset about not being able to have my final high school golf season with the hopes of winning another State title. I will miss seeing my teachers and friends on a daily basis.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? New golf clubs.
How have you been spending your time? I worked for my Dad until the golf course closed but thankfully there are plenty of golf courses open allowing me the chance to practice and play most days. My family and I have been watching all the Marvel movies.