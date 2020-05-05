Aaliyah Ahmed
Parents: Rehman and Sheilah Ahmed
How many years have you attended Owasso? 12
How many years participated in softball? 15
What are your plans following high school? Playing two years at Coffeyville
Future goals? I want to be a surgical dermatologist.
Other hobbies? Love going to the lake.
Favorite softball memory? Hitting my first home run that was also my first grand slam.
What you will miss most about high school? Seeing everyone and all my coaches everyday.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? Not getting to finish my last slow pitch season and not being able to do all the senior activities.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I got to redo my whole room.
How have you been spending your time? I’ve been doing homework, work around the house, and practicing my sutures.
Payton Compton
Parents: Shawn and Jennifer Compton
How many years have you attended Owasso? 12 years.
How many years participated in softball? 5 years.
Honors/awards in softball: Two-time all-district, all-region and all-state.
What are your plans following high school? I will be continuing my softball career and education at Seminole State.
Future goals: I would love to be a teacher and a coach after finishing college.
Other hobbies: I would say another hobby I have would be taking pictures. I love to capture precious moments, it’s something people can always look back on and remember exactly where and what happened.
Favorite softball memory: Making it past first and second round of state. Felling the rush, all the eyes on us and all the emotions following it. It’s an indescribable feelings.
What you will miss most about high school? I will definitely miss the sports, being so close to everyone and seeing everyone every day and building bonds you never thought you would.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? The thing I am most upset about missing out on for the end of the year would be that it happened unexpectedly. We had no warning, we thought we’d be back after spring break and now we don’t get a graduation or get to walk across the stage and have those precious memories or pictures to show our future families.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? I have spent a lot of time with my family and our bond has become stronger.
How have you been spending your time? I’ve spent a lot of my time enrolling in my college, getting all my paperwork done and hanging out with my family, and of course sleeping.
Jaycee Hampton
Parents: Craig and Melissa Hampton
How many years I have attended Owasso? 1 1/2 years
How many years have I participated in softball? 13 years
Honors/Awards in softball: I made All-state!
My plans following high school: I will be attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University to major in Mass Communications and play on the softball team there.
Future goals: Become a journalist!
Other hobbies: I enjoy being on the swim team and writing for the high schools online newspaper!
Favorite softball memory: Being on a travel team with my best friend Allene Dennis and always rooming together on trips! We’ve always had the best time together while playing the game we love.
What you will miss the most about high school? Seeing my friends and teachers every day. Owasso is truly one of the best schools ever and I’ve loved every second I spent in the school and their programs.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of the year: I am extremely upset that I’m missing out on possibly prom and graduation, but I’m heartbroken that i won’t get to say goodbye to my friends and teachers and finish out my last year on the journalism staff.
Best thing that happened during coronavirus? My grandmother finished her cancer treatment! She’s so strong and I’m very proud of her!
How I have you been spending your time? I have been reading a lot! And having movie nights with my family and face-timing my friends a lot!
Emilee Norton
Parents: Carla and Stan Norton
How many years have you attended Owasso? All my life
How many years participated in softball? 15 years all together
What are your plans following high school? Attend TCC
Future goals: Become a psychiatric nurse practitioner
Other hobbies: Save turtles that are in the road
Favorite softball memory: Second round state my senior year against Broken Arrow getting the last out to win the game.
What will you miss most about high school? Probably softball and Ms. Birdsall.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? All the senior activities that were planned for us, and finishing slow pitch season.
Best thing that has happened during the corona virus? I’ve gotten very adequate amounts of sleep.
How have you been spending your time? Sleeping and tanning and crying.
Aubrey Schroyer
Parents: Lance and Andrea Schroyer
How many years have you attended Owasso? 8
How many years participated in softball? 4
What are your plans following high school? Play softball at Coffeyville Community College.
Future goals: Become a PA in dermatology.
Other hobbies: Going to the lake, hanging with friends.
Favorite softball memory? Going to St.Louis each year.
What you will miss most about high school? My friends, my teachers, my coaches, the environment school provided for me.
Thing you are most upset about missing out on for the end of this year? Having a chance to win state for slow pitch.
Best thing that has happened during the coronavirus? Spending more time with my family.
How have you been spending your time? Hanging out with my family and a few friends.