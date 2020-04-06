Ray and Debby Wright typically take pride in their house divided. But, after an unfortunate end to their sons’ high school careers in baseball, the family has turned their situation into a home united.
The Owasso couple has two boys, Zack Wright and Josh McKay, both of whom had just begun their final prep seasons on the diamond. Wright was a reliever for Owasso. McKay manned the middle infield for Union.
“We had dreams of them playing against each other for the state title,” Debby said.
Those dreams came to screeching end in mid-March when the Oklahoma high school baseball season was delayed and later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. After years of juggling schedules to catch their sons in action, high school baseball was finished in the blink of an eye.
No senior season. No senior night celebration. No postseason chase. No more time with fellow baseball parents and their kids, with whom they had become almost like family.
“For this to end so abruptly, it has really been tough on all of us,” Debby said.
Suggested by a fellow Owasso baseball mother through a private Facebook group, the Wrights still found a way to honor both Zack and Josh for their years of blood, sweat and tears each had put into the sport they loved.
Both of their high school jerseys and hats adorn the front door of the Wright’s home. Their baseball attire will remain as a shrine through May 16, originally the date of the Class 6A state championship game and final day of high school baseball in Oklahoma.
“I thought it was a pretty cool idea to put them up there as a way to commemorate our senior season being cut short,” said Zack, who has put up his baseball cleats for good and will instead focus on academics next fall as a chemical engineering major at Oklahoma State.
Josh will continue his baseball career in college at Southwest Christian University in Bethany. But even for McKay, the early end to his time at Union has been difficult to accept.
“It kind of sucks,” he said. “The whole senior year only playing six games and everything getting canceled.”
The Wrights are one of several parents of Owasso baseball seniors who have joined in the movement to display their sons’ jerseys. Dana Ackenhausen, mother of pitcher/first baseman Nate Ackenhausen, had come across a similar tribute from baseball mothers in another part of the country through social media and brought the idea up other Owasso parents.
Families of Owasso seniors in other spring sports have joined in the tribute as well.
“The baseball community around Tulsa is very tight in the surrounding areas,” Dana Ackenhausen said. “A lot of the boys play each other during the summer and throughout the year. We thought this would be a great way to honor them.”
Owasso was originally scheduled to travel to Florida over spring break, but that trip was canceled with out-of-state travel already strongly discouraged due to the outbreak. Shortly after, Oklahoma public schools – and by extension spring sports – were postponed for three weeks beginning on March 16. Ten days later, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association officially announced the spring season was shut down.
Kristi Russell placed the jersey of her senior, Owasso first baseman Gabe Russell, on the front door of their home.
A premature ending his senior year were particularly difficult circumstances for Gabe, who had spent the offseason rehabilitating from a fracture in his back. Gabe transferred back to Owasso prior to his junior year after spending three years at Rejoice Christian Schools.
“With the passion for this kid has for this game, it’s a small thing to do,” Kristi said of her son, who has signed to play college baseball at NEO. “When you finally feel like you’ve got a place you feel like you belong, it’s one of those things that has been very disappointing.”
While Dana Ackenhausen is fully aware the catastrophic impact left by the global pandemic could make the cancelation of a sports season seem insignificant, it doesn’t make things easier for a parent as they see something their child loves taken away prematurely.
“You hate to feel sad for yourself when there is something bigger going on in the world and people are dying,” Ackenhausen said. “But it’s more than just baseball. It’s more than just graduation. It’s those last time memories.
“It’s the ending you don’t know.”