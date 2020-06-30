In discussing Malik “Shake” Milton’s hall of fame credentials, it wasn’t a matter of if but a matter of when.
Regarded as the best basketball player to ever put on a Ram uniform, Milton is the headliner of a star-studded 2020 Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame Class which was announced Tuesday. The current Philadelphia 76er will be among the newest collection of Ram royalty along with Shane Eicher, Heather Holland-Blake, Mandy (Brady) Margiotta, Jessica (Bates) Meredith, Mark Roberts and Kingjack Washington.
The class will be recognized during Owasso’s Oct. 9 homecoming football game against Edmond North. The Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, inside the Wellness Center.
Hard to believe it’s already been five years since Milton last donned a Ram basketball jersey. The 2015 graduate virtually rewrote the Owasso record book. Milton holds career records in points (2,243), 3-pointers (178), free throws (623), steals (214) and assists (330). He was a two-time Tulsa World All-State Player of the Year and the 2015 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year.
Along with his individual exploits, Milton led the Rams to their most successful three-year run in program history. Owasso had an 80-25 record with a trio of state tournament appearances in Milton’s final three seasons.
Eicher, a 1991 graduate, has guided Ram softball to one of the elite programs in the state. In 19 seasons, Eicher has an overall record of 574-201 including 13 regional championships, five district titles and four state runner-up finishes. The five-time District Coach of the Year has produced 37 All-State players and more than 100 All-Conference and All-District players. Eicher played football and baseball before graduating at Owasso then continued his baseball career at Northeastern State University.
Holland-Blake, a 1997 graduate, was a three-sport standout at Owasso with cross country, track and cheer. She was a state qualifier in the 400 and 800 meter events as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Holland-Blake also was a four-time state qualifier in cross country. She went onto cheer at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College and was part of two national runner-up squads before she concluded her cheer career at Oklahoma State. Holland-Blake returned to Owasso and served as Varsity Cheer and Wrestling Cheer coach, highlighted by a state runner-up finish. Currently, she teaches at Ator Elementary.
Margiotta, a 2009 graduate, starred in both volleyball and track. As a setter, Margiotta was a three-year state tournament qualifier for volleyball and a member of the 2008 state title team. She was a four-year academic All-Conference selection. She stood on the podium at the state track meet four times, including the 1,600 meter champion in 2009. During her senior year, Margiotta also captured the regional championship in the mile and half-mile events.
Meredith, a 1998 graduate, was an All-State selection who has her name on nearly every Ram scoring and rebounding record at one time or another. Meredith led Owasso to the state tournament as a senior and later went to play collegiately at Oklahoma State. Former Owasso coach Danny Hightower, Meredith’s head coach her senior year, gave the Ram standout the ultimate compliment.
“I have seen every Owasso girls basketball player for the last 40 years and I can honestly say she is as talented as any that have played for OHS,” Hightower said in a statement.
Roberts, a 2000 graduate, is still one of the most accomplished pitchers ever with the Rams. He was a two-time All-State selection who went on to play at OU and in the Texas Rangers’ organization. Internationally, Roberts was credited with two pitching victories during Team USA’s gold medal in the 1998 Junior Olympics.
His career numbers continue to stack up with any in Owasso’s illustrious history. Roberts tallied 41 career wins, the most among any hurler at the 6A level, with 335 strikeouts in 268 innings. He tossed 36 complete games with a 2.24 ERA. Roberts went 7-1 in eight state tournament starts, including three victories in as many days during Owasso’s run to the 1999 championship. During Roberts four years on varsity, the Rams advanced to the state finals all four seasons and won a pair of titles.
Washington, a 2007 graduate, was a two-sport athlete who shined on both the football field and track for the Rams. His senior season is regarded as one of the best for an Owasso running back. Washington tallied 2,136 rushing yards scored 33 touchdowns in a campaign that finished with a 10-3 record, a state semifinal appearance and garnered All-State recognition. As a junior, Washington averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored 15 times during his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He also finished as a four-time state qualifier in track and set the freshman school records in the 100 (10.68 seconds), 200 (23.00) and long jump (20 feet, 11 inches) events.
Washington was nominated for the Jim Thorpe Award in football and later continued his gridiron career at Missouri State then spent three years playing professionally in arena football.