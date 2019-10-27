Owasso’s Isaiah Jacobs missed his third consecutive game Friday night while recovering from a knee injury. But that did keep the senior running back from making headlines.
Jacobs announced his top five college choices on Twitter – Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi and Oklahoma State. The 6-foot, 208-pounder is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.
Jacobs has rushed for 632 yards and six touchdowns, along with 160 receiving yards and two more scores. Jacobs has not played since the first series against Edmond North Oct. 4. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said Jacobs’ return to the lineup is uncertain and termed him “week-to-week.”
Leonard finishes runner-up at national meet
Owasson Jordan Leonard has etched her name in the record books at Oklahoma Wesleyan University as well.
Leonard, a senior at the Bartlesville-based campus, finished second individually at the NCCAA national championships last week at Hammock Beach Resort on the Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Florida. The Ram alum shot a 77-75-82-234 for her three-round total and earned All-American honors for her performance. OKWU finished third overall.
Leonard’s success on the collegiate level has been an extension of her impact at Owasso. Leonard was part of the Rams’ first state championship team in 2016, a squad that rallied from eight strokes down in the final round to claim the crown.
Shaw earns POY honors
Lily Shaw and Owasso softball had a postseason for the ages they advanced all the way to the state championship game. The Ram junior was recognized for her efforts as she earned Tulsa World Player of the Week honors. Shaw pitched 21 innings against Westmoore, Broken Arrow and Edmond Memorial at state, where the Rams finished runners-up to Edmond Memorial. At the plate, Shaw hit .700 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.
Big spotlight
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship received some exposure across North America during the ESPN2 telecast of the Canadian Football League game between Hamilton and Edmonton on Oct. 4. A photo of Blankenship with Hamilton starting quarterback Dane Evans was shown when both were at the University of Tulsa.
TV analyst Henry Burris then commented that he felt a connection to Evans because he also was coached by Blankenship — as a freshman at Spiro. Evans is one win away from reaching the CFL’s title game as he has helped Hamilton post the CFL’s top record at 13-3. He has a chance of becoming Blankenship’s second QB to win a Grey Cup as Burris won three during his career that ended with the title in 2016.
Tulsa World’s Barry Lewis contributed to this story.