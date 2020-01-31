Just how big of an event has the Super Bowl become in America?
Consider last year’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth consecutive time viewership was actually down from the previous year. And yet, Super Bowl LIII was still easily the most watched primetime show with an average viewership of 99.8 million in the U.S. alone.
The newest version of the most watched game in the country takes place Sunday, of course, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. What makes the Super Bowl so intriguing to so many is how the game has morphed into a national holiday.
While football fans will be engaged in the outcome on the field inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, others will turn on the television for the commercials or maybe the pregame or halftime performances. Some people will attend Super Bowl parties simply for the food and social scene.
If none of the above tickles your fancy, another entertaining aspect of Super Sunday are some of variety of prop bets tied to the Chiefs and Niners. Here are a few of the more entertaining wagers, according to Oddsshark.com.
The number of tweets from President Trump on Super Bowl Sunday? The over/under was 13.5 on the website, as of Friday.
The color of liquid poured on the game-winning coach?
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?
Will FOX broadcast mention the point spread or total during the broadcast?
Will a fan run on to the field during the game?
Will any player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?
How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? The over/under was at 92.5.
Which commercial will appear first, Audi or Porche?
Which commercial will appear first, Cheetos or Heinz?
Which commercial will appear first, Coke or Pepsi?
Which commercial will appear first, President Trump or Michael Bloomberg?
Will any player be arrested in Miami after the game?
Will FOX announcers Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say ‘Patriots’?
What will be the largest Super Bowl wager by Floyd Mayweather? The over/under was at $1 million.
What will be the largest wager taken by Nevada sportsbooks? The over/under was $2 million.
Will the winning team visit the White House?
Here are a few more obscure wagers available.
Which will be higher, number of Travis Kelce receptions or number of birdies from Rickie Fowler in Sunday’s final round of the Phoenix Open?
Which will be higher, George Brett’s career home run total (317) or Patrick Mahomes’ total passing yards in the game?
Want to mix the Super Bowl with Hollywood’s award season? There’s a betting window open for that as well.
Which will be higher, total field goals attempted or number of ‘1917’ Oscar awards?
Is it any wonder the Super Bowl is the most-watched television show of the year. If you’re a Kansas City fan, a San Francisco fan, an NFL fan, a fan of the halftime show, a fan of the commercials, a fan of the food or even just a fan of wagering, the game offers a little something for the entire family.
As for my game prediction, I’d like to see the Chiefs win a title. It would be nice to see Andy Reid with a Super Bowl ring and Mahomes is the most entertaining player to watch in the NFL. But my head says the 49ers will come out on top. The Niners have more ways they can beat teams and seem to be on a Joe Burrow/LSU-type roll right now.
I’ll go San Francisco 31, Kansas City 23.