Rejoice Christian entered Thursday just three wins away from possibly claiming back-to-back Class 2A state championships.
The Eagles are now left wondering if they will have the opportunity to defend their crown after all.
Approximately 90 minutes prior to the beginning of the first round, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the 6A-2A state tournaments had been postponed indefinitely due to public health concerns. According to the OSSAA website, the state tournaments would not be rescheduled until at after spring break, which runs through March 22, at the earliest.
"We are disappointed that we didn't get to play in the state tournament,” Rejoice coach Zac Briscoe said in a statement. “We are going to continue to prepare to defend our title. We are looking forward to the day when we get that opportunity.”
Rejoice (21-6) was scheduled to take on Talihina (22-5) Thursday in Yukon.
As of Thursday morning, the OSSAA stated on its website the state tournaments would continue despite growing speculation after two members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. One of those who tested positive was Donovan Mitchell, who had been at Del City High School on Wednesday. Both Del City boys and girls teams qualified for the 5A state tournament in Tulsa.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a ripple effect on the local sports scene alone.
Owasso’s home soccer games with Fayetteville, Arkansas were cancelled. The Owasso Gymnasium was scheduled to host the first round of the 5A girls state tournament and Owasso baseball announced it has cancelled its annual trip to Florida, which the team was scheduled to leave for on Monday.
“We’re all disappointed because we think we have a really good club,” said Rams coach Larry Turner. “Hopefully we can just continue to play baseball here in Oklahoma. It is what it is. But the safety of the kids is what’s most important.”
As the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continued to widen with a seemingly new cancellation or postponement by the hour, Owasso athletics director Zach Duffield said the swift actions taken across the sports landscape have been unprecedented.
“One of the oddest 24 hours of my life,” Duffield said Thursday afternoon. “So you’re skeptical, what does 24 more hours bring?”