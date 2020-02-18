Former defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck hopes to bring Owasso’s culture to his new job as Sand Springs head coach. Klinck will do so with three Ram assistant coaches by his side.
Klinck confirmed on Tuesday Jake Bray, Stephen Hogan and Steve Craver will be joining him on the Sandites’ staff. Bray will serve as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator while Hogan will be Sand Springs’ offensive coordinator and Craver will take over as defensive coordinator.
Klinck, who coached Owasso’s defense during two state championship runs, was named Sand Springs head coach in December.
Bray is a 2009 Owasso graduate and was a team captain while playing linebacker for the Rams. Bray spent the past four seasons on the staff and most recently served as running backs coach.
Hogan also served on the Owasso’s staff over the past four years, which was also his first coaching job. Hogan was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach and was an assistant for baseball during part of his tenure.
Craver spent the past two seasons at Owasso as a secondary coach. Craver and Klinck also coached together at Broken Arrow.