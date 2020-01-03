Owasso native Eric Moore returns to the state of Oklahoma as assistant women’s golf coach at The University of Tulsa, Head Coach Annie Young announced on Friday.
Moore spent the past seven seasons as the head men’s golf coach at West Texas A&M. In his tenure, his teams set 12 different school records in the 2017-18 season, had nine Academic All-Americans and made the school’s first appearance at the National Championship in 2015.
Before that, Moore was the head golf coach at Our Lady of the Lakes University in San Antonio, Texas. Under his guidance, the Saints made three consecutive appearances in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Golf Championship. The Saints were ranked No. 7 in the final NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll and received one of six at-large bids to the championship during his final season of 2012-13.
In 2011-12, Moore led OLLU to a seventh-place performance at the NAIA Championship. A year earlier, he put the Saints on the national map with the school’s first entry into the national championships with an at-large bid. Moore also was named Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
The Owasso native had a successful collegiate career at Northeastern State (Okla.) University, where he earned All-America honors as a junior and senior. While there, Northeastern State experienced one of the greatest stretches of team golf at the school, including participating in the NCAA Championships in 2004.
Moore received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on meetings and destinations management in 2005, and received his master’s degree in health and kinesiology in 2007.
He was an assistant golf coach at Northeastern State from 2004-2008. During his time at NSU, he helped coach the team to three consecutive Lone Star Conference Championships and the woman’s program to a Lone Star Conference title in 2006.
Moore and his wife Alli have two children.