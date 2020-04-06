Hagen Hood realizes he and his Owasso football teammates are in unprecedented times.
The progress achieved during the spring and summer periods have traditionally become an integral part of success on the gridiron in the fall. That process has become immeasurably more difficult for the defending Class 6AI state champions, like every other high school program in the state, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced school closures for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
Instead of congregating inside the Wellness Center for weightlifting sessions or on the turf of Owasso Stadium for outdoor workouts, Hood and his Ram teammates have continued to push through the offseason grind in an era of social distancing.
The Owasso workout facilities have been closed since spring break began March 16.
“I like to take pride that this is the hardest offseason anybody has experienced and I get to be a captain during it,” Hood said. “I kind of like that feeling.”
The senior-to-be running back/kicker is one of eight team leaders for the Rams during the offseason. Each leader is in charge of 10 additional teammates. Each team member is tasked with sending videos of at-home workouts, recorded on their phones, to Owasso strength and conditioning coach Jordan Johnson. The teams that complete the most amount of work, in theory, receive the most points.
Hood’s team, the Mercenaries, led the eight-team competition in the latest standings.
“It was kind of a struggle at first because we didn’t have a weight belt or not having disinfectant wipes,” Hood said. “But now it’s like getting back into the weight room. It’s just muscle memory.”
Johnson, who has played a critical role in the Rams’ offseason progress since coming over from Jenks prior to the summer of 2018, crafted modified at-home workouts for players to perform during the outbreak.
“Typically we have competition as a team in the offseason,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship. “We’ve carried that over and tried to adapt to the situation we’re facing.”
Of the approximate 85 players in offseason workouts, Johnson said he receives at least 70 videos a day from players.
“The team competition is the biggest part of it. That keeps them accountable,” Johnson said.
Unable to be around players on an everyday basis, the new normal for offseason workouts has forced Ram coaches to rely on their team leaders to become an extension of the staff.
Junior right tackle Dillon Gilbert, team leader for the Rampage group, said the added responsibility of keeping his teammates on task was an adjustment initially.
“It’s really just communication, trying to get everybody on the same page,” said Gilbert, the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder who recently received an offer from FBS member New Mexico. “Otherwise, when we do get back, they won’t be where everybody else is.”
Staying on the same page has required improvisation from several Owasso players. Hood has used a neighbor’s garage to complete his workouts. Junior tight end Dwaylen Reed, team leader for the Underdogs group, has filled up water jugs and piled weights into his school backpack in order to place of barbells and weight bars and purchased a weight bench to use at home.
Reed even went as far as to perform and film each exercise on the workout list, as well as modifications. He then sent those videos the other members of his group so they would better understand how to perform each exercise.
“It’s just finding different ways to get it done,” Reed said. “I’ve got to make sure, even with myself, to stay accountable. Sometimes it can be hard if you don’t have that weight room atmosphere.”
Missing the team element of the offseason workouts has been difficult for all of those involved with the program.
“It’s really hard,” Blankenship said. “It’s not anything we’re used to. There’s one thing coaches enjoy is that personal interaction with the kids. You obviously miss that a lot.”
One of the benefits of the situation, according to Reed, is the opportunity for teammates to form a tighter bond with others in their group.
“When you’re at school, they have to get (the workout) done because the coaches and everybody is there,” Reed said. “Now, we’ll talk about the workout and stuff (through text messages). But even afterward, you get to joke around and know them on a personal level. For some of them, it’s good. Especially for the freshmen coming up, they know it’s a family on this team. When it’s time to get the workout done, we get it done. But afterwards they know we care about them.”