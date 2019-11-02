With only one week left in the high school football regular season, here are playoff scenarios for 6A Division I, 6A Division II and 5A districts.
If you see have questions or detect irregularities here, please email mike.brown@tulsaworld.com:
District 6AI-1
Already in: Broken Arrow (5-1, +46), Edmond Santa Fe (5-1, +40)
In the running: Jenks (4-2, +55), Norman (4-2, +30), Westmoore (3-3, -22)
Key games: Broken Arrow at Enid, Westmoore at Jenks, Norman at Edmond Santa Fe
Possibilities: Broken Arrow is first with a win and Santa Fe loss and cannot be lower than second. Santa Fe is first with a win but could go as low as fourth on points with a loss by five or more. Jenks is in with a Norman loss, cannot be lower than third with a win and will be second if Santa Fe loses. But the Trojans will be out with a loss to Westmoore and Norman win. Norman is in with a win and will be second with a win and Jenks loss. Westmoore can only qualify with a win over Jenks and Norman win.
District 6AI-2
Already in: Owasso is first. Moore (4-2), Mustang (4-2) and Union (4-2) will decide the order of the next three places.
Key games: Union at Edmond North, Mustang at Moore
Possibilities: By virtue of tiebreakers, Mustang is second, Union third and Moore fourth if the Broncos beat Moore. Union is second with a win and Mustang loss and cannot be lower than third except with a loss and Moore win. Moore is second with a win and Union loss, but cannot be higher than third if Union wins.
District 6AII-1
Already in: Stillwater (6-0) hosts Del City (6-0) to determine first and second place.
In the running: Choctaw (4-2, +7), Midwest City (3-3, +12), Deer Creek (3-3, -6)
Other key games: Deer Creek at Choctaw, Midwest City at Putnam West
Possibilities: Choctaw is third with a win and also qualifies if it loses by six points or less or if Midwest City loses. Midwest City is in with a win and will be third on marginal points if Choctaw loses, but the Bomers will be out with a loss and Deer Creek win. Deer Creek is third with a win and Midwest City loss and can qualify on marginal points if it wins by seven or more.
District 6AII-2
Already in: Bixby (6-0) hosts Muskogee (5-1) to determine first and second place. Booker T. Washington (4-2) is third.
In the running: Sapulpa (3-3, -8), Ponca City (2-4, -26)
Other key games: Sapulpa at Ponca City, Shawnee at Bartlesville
Possibilities: Sapulpa is in with a win or on marginal points in a three-way tie if Bartlesville (2-4, -40) wins. Ponca City is in with a win and Bartlesville loss but would have to win by nine or more if Bartlesville also wins.
District 5A-1
Already in: Noble is first, El Reno is second and Ardmore is third.
Still alive: Lawton Mac (3-3), Duncan (3-3)
Key games: El Reno at Lawton Mac (Thursday), Duncan at Altus
Possibilities: Mac could only qualify with a win over El Reno and Duncan loss.
District 5A-2
Already in: Bishop McGuinness (6-0, +90), Carl Albert (5-1, +71), Piedmont (5-1, +49), Woodward (4-2, +29).
Key games: McGuinness at Carl Albert, Piedmont at Woodward
Possiblities: McGuinness is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Carl Albert is first with a win and Piedmont loss and would be first on marginal points if it wins by 10 or more and Piedmont also wins. Piedmont cannot be first, but is assured of third with a win and could be second with a Carl Albert loss. Woodward is third with a win and Carl Albert win and could be third on marginal points if it wins by 10 or more and Carl Albert loses.
District 5A-3
Already in: Edison is first, Bishop Kelley is second and McAlester (4-2, +33) is in.
Still alive: Coweta (3-3, +22), Ada (3-3, -6)
Possibilities: McAlester is third with a win or Ada loss, but would be fourth with a loss, Ada win and Coweta loss and could be fourth on marginal points in a three-way tie. Coweta is in with a McAlester win or Ada loss and could be third on marginal points in a three-way tie. But the Tigers would be out with a loss and Ada win.
District 5A-4
Already in: Tahlequah is first, Collinsville is second and Claremore (4-2,+45) is in.
Still alive: Skiatook (3-3, +23), Pryor (3-3, -7)
Key games: Claremore at Tahlequah, Skiatook at East Central, Memorial at Pryor (Thursday)
Possibilities: Skiatook and Pryor entered the final week as probable winners, but Pryor could only advance with a Claremore win or Skiatook loss. Claremore is third with a win or Skiatook loss but could be fourth on marginal points in a three-way tie if it loses by five or more.