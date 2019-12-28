Here is a look back at some of the biggest sports stories that shaped the local sports scene in 2019.
Collinsville inducts inaugural athletic HOF class
The Cardinals rich athletic history was recognized when Collinsville inducted its first 10 members into the newly formed Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 19.
The inaugural class incluced (with year of graduation) Howard Ray, who coached Collinsville to state titles in softball (1973), volleyball (1973) and basketball (1984) as he racked up a combined 1,394 wins in those sports; Oliver Hodge (1921, football/basketball coach); Ishmael Pilkington (1928, TU football standout); Donald Payne (1951, Collinsville’s first All-State football player in the modern era) and Jerry Evans (1953, Collinsville’s first All-State basketball player).
OVC claims first ever national championships in Dallas
Owasso Varsity Cheer claimed its first ever Grand National Champions and Game Day National Champions during the National Cheerleaders Association Senior and Junior High School National Championships on Jan. 26-27.
OVC also took home NCA Large Coed Advance National Champions and earned acclaim for Superior Showmanship and Best Use of Stunts.
Leslie Van Meter’s team claimed their Game Day title based on three different categories, Fight Song, Cheer and Band Chant. Owasso Varsity Cheer had the top score in Band Chant and edged out John Horn High School out of Mesquite, Texas, for first place with an average score of 98.1185 points to 98.022.
In late September, OVC went on to win its first Large Coed state title and two months later claimed a second consecutive Game Day state championship.
Former Collinsville QB enrolls at Owasso, joins Ram program
Cole Dugger, who started all 13 games in Collinsville’s run to the 2018 state semifinals, enrolls at Owasso in February. Dugger replaced former Rams quarterback and North Texas signee Will Kuehne under center.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder went on to throw for a school-record 42 touchdowns to go along with 3,350 yards as he led Owasso to a second Class 6AI state championship in three seasons.
Owasso boys wallop Redskins inside the UMAC
It may not have been the Rams’ most important win of the season, but Owasso’s 72-57 win over rival Union Feb. 12 on the road was certainly its most impressive performance.
Seth Pomeroy scored a game-high 25 points and Hayden Peterson added 23 points as Owasso connected for 13 three-pointers as it dismantled the Redskins inside the John Q. Hammons Arena. Owasso shot an impressive 60 percent from the field and led for the final 28 minutes of the contest.
Collinsville, Skiatook tie for 5A team wrestling title
For just the fourth time in the history of Oklahoma high school wrestling and first since 1999, two teams finished even atop the standings at the state tournament. The Cardinals, aided by four individual state champions, and Skiatook, keyed by three title holders, each finished with 137 points to finish in a first-place tie for the team crown on Feb. 22-23.
State champions in eight of the last nine seasons, the Cardinals’ stalemate with their Highway 20 rivals marked the first time they have shared a team state title.
Cameron Steed (106), Jordan Williams (113), Rocky Stephens (120) and Caleb Tanner (132) won titles for Collinsville. Williams, a freshman who finished with a 43-0 record, became just the fifth Cardinal to complete a perfect season. Tanner claimed his third championship as a junior while Stephens, also a junior, captured his second consecutive crown.
New-look Stigall Field opens its gates for 2019 campaign
The home of Owasso baseball, Stigall Field, received a facelift in the offseason. Among the new amenities baseball fans will notice include a newly-installed layer of turf, which will covers the outfield for the first time in the park’s existence. The Ram logo with the interlocking O and R has been painted into shallow center field with “Owasso” inscribed behind home plate, the same font on display in both endzone areas of the recently revamped Owasso Stadium.
A new outfield fence, raised four feet to accommodate the surface, lined portions of the north and east boundaries of the ballpark. The renovations also included the addition of LED lighting and a new scoreboard beaming over the left field wall. Visitors were also be greeted by an expanded patio and deck behind the third base line.
Owasso opened its new-look field in March.
Collinsville boys make history with state tourney berth
Collinsville had been waiting for a moment like this for 43 years.
With their season on the line following a loss a day earlier, the No. 10-ranked Cardinals boys’ basketball team led virtually the entire way and bounced back for an impressive 64-46 win over No. 14 Will Rogers on March 2 in the Class 5A area consolation finals inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks. The win earned Collinsville its first state tournament berth since 1976.
Peyton Dees drilled five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals. Ethan Cole added 15 points.
Rejoice boys capture first state basketball championship
The Eagles defeated Hennessey, 52-42, in the finals of the Class 2A state tournament March 9 to cap a memorable postseason run and the school’s first-ever state championship. Justin Seay and Jaden Lietzke combined for 40 of Rejoice’s 52 points in the title game.
Ranked No. 9, Rejoice finished the season with a record of 24-8. Zac Briscoe’s team won three games in three days during both the area and state tournaments. Five of those victories came against teams ranked ahead of them in the coaches poll. To make the run even more impressive, Rejoice played virtually every minute of those final six games with an ironman lineup of Seay, Lietzke, Andrew Crow, Reece Hamar and Gage Barham.
Owasso baseball returns yet again to state tournament
Nate Ackenhausen, Nate Wohlgemuth and David Sandlin toss three consecutive shutouts as the Rams outscored their three regional opponents 19-0 and the championship held at Stigall Field on May 1-2.
Owasso defeated Union and swept two games from Sand Springs for its fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament and 21st appearance in the past 23 years.
Owasso took a 15-game winning streak into the state tournament but fell to eventual champion Edmond Santa Fe in the first round. The Rams finished their season with a 34-6 record.
Owasso wins state golf crown
All season long the Owasso boys golf team had been chasing the likes of Stillwater and Edmond North. The Rams caught both at just the right time.
Buoyed by a second-round performance for the ages and a clutch closing stretch, Owasso carded a three-round total of 897 and won the Class 6A state championship May 6-7 on Rose Creek Golf Club in Edmond. The Rams finished four shots ahead of both the Pioneers and Huskies.
Owasso took the lead with a season-low round of 284 in the second round. The Rams held onto their advantage with a combined 6-under par on holes No. 17 and 18 in the final round.
Ben Stoller paced Owasso with a 7-over-par total. Brett Wilcoxen was a shot back and one stroke ahead of Braden Lang. Tyler Rhodes and Antonio Gilestra helped complete the title run, the Rams’ second golf title in five years.
Collinsville baseball advances to state semifinals
Jordan Wilkins three-run home run in the second inning sparked the Cardinals to a 13-0 mauling of Lawton MacArthur on May 9 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Collinsville (29-11) saw its season end the next day with a 5-3 loss to Carl Albert in the semifinals.
A week earlier, Collinsville rolled through Nathan Hale and Edison to claim a second straight regional title.
Owasso tennis teams finish with strong showings at state
The Owasso boys qualified all four entries into the 6A state tournament in Oklahoma City on May 10-11. Three entries finished on the podium, led by Jake Swanson and Eric Wall at No. 1 doubles. Swanson and Wall upset the tournament’s top seeded duo and finished in fourth place. Jacob Kendall and Sam Perkins finished seventh at No. 2 doubles, as did Ash Harbert at No. 2 singles.
Just days earlier, all three Ram girls teams came home with state medals. The No. 1 doubles team of Gracee Shriver and Becca Wasserott finished in fourth place while Libby Perkins took fifth at No. 2 singles, as did Jenna Holderman and Sonnie Simons at No. 2 doubles.
Owasso finished fifth in the team standings as well.
Milton signs multi-year deal with Philadelphia organization
The Philadelphia Sixers saw enough of Shake Milton to keep the Owasso native around for a while.
The NBA franchise signed Milton on July 2 to a three-year deal worth approximately $5 million with a team-option for a fourth year, worth nearly $2 million.
During his rookie season, Milton averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 31.8 percent from three in 13.4 minutes in 20 games with the Sixers. Milton also split time with Philly and the Sixers’ G League affiliate, Delaware Blue Coats. Milton averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three with the Blue Coats.
Milton has continued to split time between the two clubs early in the 2019-20 season.
Rejoice Christian plans expansion to athletic facilities
Three years after opening its $42 million campus, Rejoice Christian athletic director and football coach Brent Marley confirmed in early September the school is expected to break ground on a two-phase project. Local businessman Eddy Gibbs, who financed Rejoice’s current relocation in north Owasso, will again be the major backer on the project.
The first phase will include a 13,000-square foot facility that will include new locker rooms, coaches offices and weight room, expected to triple the size of Rejoice’s current strength and conditioning facility. This phase includes team film and meeting rooms.
Highlights of the second phase include an indoor turf practice field, which can serve as an indoor practice facility for several athletic Rejoice athletic programs. Both facilities will be located on a four-acre patch of land directly south of Rejoice Stadium.
Rams take over top spot with win over previous No. 1 BA
There’s a new king of the mountain in Class 6AI.
No. 2 Owasso scored four touchdowns in the second half and pulled away from top-ranked and defending state champion Broken Arrow, 42-19, in the inaugural Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13.
Cole Dugger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Lusk and Isaiah Jacobs each scored twice. The Ram defense forced three turnovers, limited the Tigers to 215 total yards and snapped their 15-game win streak in the process.
Trailing by three early in the third quarter, Mario Kirby, Lusk, Cole Dawson and Hagen Hood each rattled off a TD as Owasso outscored BA 28-5 in the second half.
Owasso stomps Union at home for first time since 1986
Isaiah Jacobs ran for career-best 209 yards, including a 75-yard TD scamper, and led all Ram receivers with 55 yards and three total scores. Quarterback Cole Dugger threw for three scores as No. 1 Owasso thumped No. 3 Union, 34-10, in front of 9,600 fans at Owasso Stadium on Sept. 27.
Owasso notched its first home win over the Redskins since 1986. Union had won its 10 previous meetings in Owasso.
The Ram defense limited Union to less than 90 yards over the first two quarters. Meanwhile, Owasso’s offense scored on four consecutive first-half possessions to grab a 27-3 halftime lead.
Williams wins prestigious Super 32 Challenge tourney
Collinsville’s sophomore sensation Jordan Williams claimed his most impressive feat yet on the wrestling mat on Oct. 13. Williams became the first Cardinal to win the prestigious Super 32 Challenge, regarded as one of the premiere open tournaments in the nation. In a 120-pound weight class that included nearly 200 entries, Williams claimed a 6-4 decision over Maximo Renteria, a two-time state champion from California, in the finals.
As a freshman, Williams became Collinsville’s first undefeated state champion since 2005. He also claimed his second Cadet National championship in Fargo, North Dakota over the summer.
Rams fast pitch advances to state finals in Shawnee
The Rams advanced to the Class 6A state title game for the first time in eight years after a pair of thrilling victories over Westmoore and Broken Arrow at the Ball Fields in Firelake Oct. 17-19 in Shawnee. Owasso fell to Edmond Memorial in the finals, but finished its season with a 26-14 record.
The largest senior class ever under head coach Shane Eicher produced one of Owasso’s most memorable postseason runs in school history.
Owasso punched its state ticket by sweeping through regional play in three games. The Rams then notched their first state tournament victory since 2011 with a comeback win over Westmoore in the first round followed by an upset of top-seed Broken Arrow in the semifinals.
Collinsville fast pitch avenges loss to Pryor in state tourney
A year after seeing its season end with a loss to Pryor in the first round of the 5A state tournament, Collinsville turned the tables on the Tigers on Oct. 17.
Three Pryor errors keyed a three-run fifth-inning for the Cardinals. Senior pitcher Elizabeth Aman and her defense remained steady as Collinsville defeated Pryor 3-0 in their first-round state game at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
The Cardinals saw their season end with a semifinal loss to Carl Albert, but finished the fall with a 26-8 record.
Rejoice XC takes second at state
The Rejoice Christian boys concluded a record-setting cross country season with a runner-up finish Oct. 26 in the Class 2A state championship meet in Shawnee.
After claiming the program’s first regional title a week earlier, Miles Bonine and Luke Callery each finished in the top 10 as the Eagle boys’ team finished a program-best second overall in the state meet. With three runners in the top 16 individually, Rejoice tallied 81 points and were topped only by Mooreland with 76.
Bonine, the most decorated distance runner in the program’s young history, completed the muddy 5K course in a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds, a time that earned him fourth place individually and All-State honors. Callery claimed All-Star status with his 10th place finish with a time of 17:56.
Owasso completes first perfect season in 33 years
Top-ranked Owasso had accomplished everything it could at this point in the season. The Rams regular-season finale against Putnam City North on Nov. 8 was about securing their place in history.
Quarterback Cole Dugger threw four touchdowns in the first half and the defense swarmed No. 9 Putnam City North throughout as Owasso rolled to a 49-14 victory on senior night. The Rams concluded their regular season with a perfect 10-0 record.
It marked the first time since 1986 Owasso completed an unbeaten regular season and just the fourth time in school history.
Rejoice repeats success in football with semifinal run
For the second consecutive season, Rejoice Christian ended its year one win shy of a trip to the Class A state finals. The Eagles fell to Ringling, 28-19, in a semifinal contest in Noble on Dec. 6.
Rejoice finished with a 13-1 record and trip to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season. Third-year quarterback Riley Walker led an offense that averaged 55 points per game and an absurd 9.5 yards per play. Defensively, the Eagles were just as potent as they held opponents to just 12 points and 193 yards per an outing.
Ram football wins state title
Top-ranked Owasso captured its third gold ball in football and the program’s first perfect season following a 14-6 white-knuckle win over No. 3 Jenks in the Class 6AI state championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 7.
The Rams finished the season 13-0 and became just third team in the last 17 years to have an unbeaten season in the state’s largest classification.
Haydon Grant’s first career interception was followed by a pair of third-quarter touchdowns from Kelan Carney and Emaud Triplett. The Rams held on despite injuries to their top two running backs on the depth chart – Derrick Overstreet and Hagen Hood – and a season-low output in scoring and total offense.