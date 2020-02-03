Owasso police arrested two people Monday in connection with the late December shooting death of a 21-year-old.
Devin Michael Wilson, 17, and Montre Laron Wilson, 24, are charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of Tyler Collins.
Collins died from a gunshot wound to his head in his apartment late Dec. 30.
The Wilsons, who identified themselves as brothers, were arrested Monday in Skiatook and Tulsa, respectively, thanks to help from Skiatook police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force, a news release states.
Cellphone records show that the brothers went to Collins' home to buy hallucinogenic drugs, but they instead "rushed" Collins, shooting and killing him, police allege in a probable cause affidavit.
Among other evidence, detectives used police body camera footage from a separate incident to connect the Wilsons to the homicide.
A homeowner called the Owasso Police Department minutes after the homicide is said to have occurred, saying two young men had knocked on her door and told her their vehicle was stuck in her yard, which is at the end of a dead-end street less than a mile northwest of where the homicide occurred.
It is unclear whether the homicide had been reported to police by that time, but officers responded and talked with the Wilsons, who were later determined to match "closely" the homicide suspect descriptions.
