Mayfest, Rocklahoma, the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival — all have been canceled and are planning to return in 2021.
Many spring festivals and special events planned for April, May and into June have been canceled due to the pandemic and the inability to gather large crowds together for the foreseeable future.
But some have recently decided to postpone and reschedule their events rather than cancel — like the decision to move Rooster Days, Broken Arrow’s annual multi-day event with rides, food and more, from the second week in May to Labor Day weekend.
Rooster Days, which is called the longest consecutively running festival in the state, can continue to make that claim when it returns Sept. 3-6 for its 89th year.
“It’s a big event, and we just couldn't cancel it. We felt like we had to make it happen,” said Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event that draws upwards of 40,000 visitors annually.
“It’s a time for the community to come together over four days, and with that May date coming up, we didn't want to wait and work so hard just to cancel. So we went to work to see if we could make it happen,” with a lot of moving parts to reschedule, including the carnival, she said.
“For the community, in September we will be able to come together as a community and celebrate what we have overcome.”
In Bixby, the thinking was similar in making the decision to postpone the annual event formerly known as “Taste of Bixby,” which had been set for May 21 in its 14th year.
An undecided date in late summer or early fall will be selected for “The Taste: A Festival of Food,” at which guests enjoy samples from more than 20 Bixby-area restaurants, merchants, breweries and wineries amid live music and a variety of family activities.
“We wanted to make this happen largely for our local restaurants,” said Krystal Crockett, President and CEO of Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce.
“Once they all survive we want to celebrate and show them off, and people are going to need events like this when we can all get out again. We want to keep that community spirit going.”
Leaders of other events set for the next couple of months found it impossible to keep their scheduled dates due to public health concerns and the uncertainty of when gatherings might be allowed again.
And they realize the ramifications of these lost events on many people, as seen in a post on the website for Tulsa Mayfest.
“It is our hope that during this extreme time, you’ll find a way to support artists and festivals. Event cancellations will have a negative impact on the arts community,” the group stated.
The following is a list of events and festivals that have currently postponed, rescheduled or canceled planned April and May dates.
POSTPONED
Rooster Days: The Broken Arrow event has moved from May to Sept. 3-6. Roosterdays.com
“The Taste: A Festival of Food”: This Bixby event, formerly known as Taste of Bixby and originally set for May 21, will now take place in late summer or early fall. bixbychamber.com
Germanfest: This three-day festival keeping German culture alive through food, folk dancers and fun traditions, was set for May 1-3. According to the group's Facebook page: "We will post our new dates as soon as things with the virus calm down and the current guidelines for events subside." germanfest.gastulsa.org
Strawberry Festival: The long-running annual festival in Stilwell is moving from a spring date to Sept. 19 this year due to the pandemic, officials announced this week. strawberrycapital.com
Tulsa Farmer’s Market opening day: The opening is delayed from April 18 to a to-be-determined date. tulsafarmersmarket.org
Kendall Whittier Arts Festival: The two-day festival, set for April 18-19, will move to a later date this fall. visitkendallwhittier.com
Rotary Club of Bixby BBQ n’ Blues Festival: has been postponed to date not yet determined.Go to rotaryclubofbixbybbq.com for updates and a future date.
CANCELED
Sand Springs Herbal Affair: The festival in downtown Sand Springs, usually drawing up to 25,000 people, was set for its 31st year on April 18. sandspringsok.org
Jenks Herb and Plant Festival: This annual event had been set for April 25. Jenks Garden Club Facebook page.
Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners Spring Festival: The tents will not be set up at Tyann Plaza this year for this Owasso Garden Club event. owassogardenclub.com
Mayfest: Tulsa’s long-lived springtime celebration of the arts has been canceled for 2020 and will return to the Tulsa Arts District in 2021. tulsamayfest.org
Hop Jam: Fans of music and craft beer at this outdoor party should mark their calendars for May 23, 2021, as the date of the next celebration. thehopjam.com
Oklahoma Renaissance Festival: You will have to wait until May 2021 to enjoy the 25th annual edition of this fun month-long event at the Castle of Muskogee. okcastle.com
Rocklahoma: The hard-rocking three-day music festival in Pryor will return next year. rocklahoma.com