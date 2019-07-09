Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 90S THIS AFTERNOON. * HEAT INDEX...HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL CLIMB INTO THE 105 TO 107 DEGREE RANGE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. NEVER LEAVE ANYONE IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE, TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. PETS CAN ALSO SUCCUMB TO THE AFFECTS OF EXCESSIVE HEAT. ENSURE PETS HAVE ADEQUATE DRINKING WATER AND A SHADY PLACE TO REST. &&