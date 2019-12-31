January
• Members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 recently delivered supplies to Bryce House. 12 & 12 Inc.’s Bryce House seeks to provide a sober living environment for homeless veterans in recovery from drug or alcohol abuse in the 1200 block of S. Baltimore Avenue in Tulsa.
• Davon Richardson and Cale Savage were named to the Duncan Holiday Classic all-tournament team after a second-place showing.
• The Sand Springs Sandite wrestling team crowned two champions this past weekend at the Jerry Billings Invitational at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center, and the team placed fourth.
• Holly Kersgieter recently joined the “1,000-point club,” solidifying herself as one of the top scorers in Sand Springs history. Kersgieter, a senior guard for the Sand Springs girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th point in a win over Tulsa Memorial in the first game of the Bishop Kelley Tournament.
• Sand Springs Community Services held its annual “Winter Glow Ball” Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Case Community Center, and winter was being celebrated with a live band, The Jaguars, a silent auction, great food and giving.
• Senior Destiny Johnson recently surpassed 1,000 career points, and she joins fellow-senior Holly Kersgieter, who accomplished the feat earlier in the year.
• Sand Springs trailed Bartlesville 21-12 midway through the final dual but outscored the Bruins, 21-6, to win Dist. 6A-6.
• A Sand Springs native was on “Shark Tank” January 27 to pitch Life Lift Systems Vortex Vaults Storm Shelter Bed.
• OkieSpice & Trade was named “Business of the Year” at the annual Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
February
• The Sandite cheerleaders traveled to Texas for the National Cheerleaders Association Senior and Junior High School Nationals at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and walked away with second place.
• ZegArt Studios celebrated the first anniversary of their opening.
• Derek Jackson was hired as the new head coach of the CPHS volleyball team.
• The Rod Clark Trio entertained guests at the Sand Springs Symphony League’s annual Heartstrings Gala.
• Community leaders, employees and family gathered for an event to celebrate the legacy of Webco Industries’ founder and chairman F. William “Bill” Weber and the company for its 50th anniversary.
• The Class 6A No. 2 Choctaw Yellowjackets eliminated No. 5 Sand Springs from dual state wrestling tournament in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Firelake Area in Shawnee, Okla.
• CPHS wrestler Brendon Wiseley Wiseley is missing the lower part of his right leg after a lawnmower accident as a kid, but that didn’t stop him from earning a spot on the Sandite varsity team and winning the Class 6A regional tournament at 106 pounds.
• Class 6A No. 5 Sand Springs placed third at the east regional at Jenks High School Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, and No. 1 Broken Arrow ran away with the regional.
• The 27th-annual Ed Dubie Rotary Chili Cook Off was held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Case Community Center.
• The Class 6A No. 5 Sand Springs boys beat No. 11 Southmoore, 60-51, in the east regional championship Saturday, Feb. 23 at Ed Dubie Field House. The Class 6A No. 6 Sand Springs girls beat No. 16 Ponca City, 66-47, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in the east regional championship game.
March
• Class 6A No. 4 Sapulpa went on to defeat the No. 5 Sand Springs boys, 73-51, in the area championship game, and the Sandites fell to PC North in the area consolation game, ending their season.
• Class 6A No. 6 Sand Springs defeated No. 3 Moore 57-43 on Thursday in the area championship game at Frank Herald Field House, and the girls lost to Norman in the first round of state.
• Sand Springs schools bond proposition 1 passed with 92.83 percent of the vote (1,774 votes) with 7.17 percent against (137 votes). Sand Springs schools bond proposal 2 passed with 91.43 percent of the vote (1,749 votes) and 8.57 percent against (164 votes). The proposals reportedly call for $32.85 million in improvements over nine years without raising taxes.
• The Herbin’ Joint medical marijuana dispensary opened in the Cox Shopping Center in Prattville in February after the passage of State Question 788, which legalized the licensed use, sale and growth of marijuana for medicinal purposes.
• The Charles Page High School drama department put on a production of “Shrek The Musical,” based on the hit movie “Shrek.”
• Groups from local churches used the week of spring break to work on community improvement projects. About 170 people from HillSpring Church, CrossPoint Church, Broadway Baptist Church, Church That Matters, Mosaic Church from Siloam Springs, Berryhill Baptist Church and Harvest Church helped clean up around town.
• The Sand Springs baseball team closed out the Aggie Classic Baseball Tournament with a 10-9 win over Brentwood, Tennessee Thursday, March 21 at Tate High School. They won three games in the Florida Tournament.
April
• The local Modern Woodmen of America chapter sponsored the Sand Springs Community Services March Basketbowl Mania Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Charles Page High School cafeteria to raise money for SSCS.
• The Sand Springs Education Foundation honored U.S. District Judge Scott Palk and Bright Morning Farm owner Sheilah Bright at the 29th-annual Hall of Fame banquet.
• The City Council approved a resolution to move forward on the Sheffield Crossing development project.
• The Sand Springs Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club honored Bob Anderson at their annual Army of Stars banquet.
• The Sand Springs slow-pitch softball team gave up a total of 10 runs in four games, winning the Haskell Tournament.
• Rain couldn’t stop the 30th-annual Herbal Affair downtown April 13, 2019. Community Development Director Grant Gerondale said the event sold out at around 130 vendors, but there were some no shows because of the rainy weather.
• Sand Springs baseball got down early to Union on senior night, but the Sandites came through in the fourth inning to beat the Redskins by two runs. Sand Springs defeated the Union Redskins, 5-3, Friday, April 19 at the Sandite Sports Complex.
• Sand Springs boys soccer beat Capitol Hill, 4-2, Thursday, April 18, 2019, assuring themselves a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs.
May
• The Sandite slowpitch softball team started the Union regional with a 14-0 win over Enid, and all they had to do was beat Union twice to advance to the state tournament, but it wasn’t meant to be.
• CPHS graduate Jacob Tankersley released his first album April 28—about three years after he competed in “American Idol.” Tankersley, 26, released “The Little Things,” a country album with 18 songs, and a music video for his song “The Little Things” on his birthday April 28, 2019.
• Sand Springs boys soccer lost to the Jenks Trojans, 2-0, in the Class 6A state quarterfinals Friday, May 3, 2019 at Allan Trimble Stadium. The Sandites epic season came to an end after the Jenks game, but they had one of the best campaigns in school history.
• Owasso baseball shutout Sand Springs, 5-0, in the east regional at Stigall Field, ending the Sanites’ season.
• The CPHS class of 2019 walked the stage at the Mabee Center May 11, 2019. Superintendent Sherry Durkee said 437 seniors graduated, of which 77 were honor graduates, two were National Merit finalists and one--August Nielsen- -was named an Academic All-State student.
• Former Assistant City Manager and Police Chief Daniel Bradley reportedly accepted the John M. Hess award for Outstanding Citizenship at the May 6 City Council meeting.
• Jim Spoon, who was first elected as the at-large city councilman in 2015, was elected to serve a one-year term as mayor. He replaced former Mayor Mike Burdge, who was mayor for nearly 15 years.
• Sand Springs crowned two state champions Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Class 6A state track meet in Moore, Oklahoma. Aden Baughman (800m run) and Mitchell Medford (discus) both won state titles.
• Students in Clyde Boyd Middle School teacher Janet Johnson’s class made interactive, sensory games for other local students and students at Church That Matters recently.
• Epic flooding leads to widespread evacuations, rescues and closures in the Sand Springs area. Sand Springs Public Schools closed May 2, 2019 because of flooding on bus routes after tornadic storms hit the Tulsa area.
• After one season, Tobey Nightingale has resigned as head girls basketball coach at Sand Springs. The girls ended the season with a 21-5 record with a first-round loss to Norman.
June
• Floodwaters recede, flood recovery process begins, and residents begin to rebuild and remodel.
• Family and BancFirst employees celebrated longtime customer Frantz Deweese’s 100th birthday with a party at the bank May 24, 2019. Deweese attends Faith Bible Church in Tulsa and credits his faith with his longevity.
• Sandlot Sno-Balls won the Mayor’s Cup softball tournament May 17, 2019 for the third straight year.
• The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 hosted a Memorial Day commemoration Monday, June 3, 2019 at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
• Vice President Mike Pence and a retinue of federal and state officials spoke to volunteers and visited flood victims in west Tulsa County to assure them the Trump administration is on the ball. “We are with you,” Pence said during a stop at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
• Chillin’ and Grillin’ welcomed a new location with a new purpose to help flood victims. The event, held downtown at 109 N. Garfield this year as opposed to Case Community Park, featured a carnival, live music, craft vendors, a live remote from 99.5 Big Country and, of course, a barbecue contest.
• Sydney Pennington, a former Sand Springs softball standout, helped guide Oklahoma State back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2011.
• Sand Springs Public Schools officials didn’t waste any time after school let out for summer to begin work on the new Central Ninth Grade Center/STEM Academy on the Charles Page High School campus. Thanks to bond issues, the school is getting a new home.
• Thanks to Church That Matters, a group of about 200 children gathered to participate in the 29th-annual Kids Fishing Derby at Sand Springs Lake June 8, 2019.
• City staff, City Council members and members of the Sand Springs Ministerial Alliance got an advance look at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center June 20, 2019 and local pastors offered prayers for the workers who will inhabit it. The city will start using the center July 1, 2019.
• Lts. Jason and Keisha McMullin of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs moved on to their next post, and Lt. Zach Good and his then bride-to-be Breann Massey are the new Salvation Army officers.
• The Sand Springs Athletic Department announced on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 that Josh Berry will be taking over as the new girls basketball coach for the Sandites.
July
• Open for Business: S and Springs city and park officials recently unveiled improvements to Pratt Civitan Park.
• Kersgieter chooses Kansas: The former Sand Springs standout graduated from CPHS and went almost immediately to Lawrence, Kansas — her home for her foreseeable basketball future.
• The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Golf Tournament June 28, 2019 at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.
• The ashes of William “Bill” Pogue, a former astronaut and retired Air Force colonel from Sand Springs, are aboard a satellite launched on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
• Church That Matters took over ownership of Terry’s Classic Coneys in the Prattville Shopping Center and changed its name to SouthSide Coneys.
• CPHS guard Destiny Johnson joins the University of Tulsa basketball team.
August
• LightHeart Cannabis Co. opened in a building at 200 E. Morrow Road. Todd and Stacey Madlock opened the medical marijuana dispensary in August.
• The 2019-20 school year started.
• Oklahoma State wrestler and Sand Springs native Daton Fix won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, his first international tournament at the senior level.
• Sandite Nutrition, formerly All Around Nutrition, celebrated the grand opening of its new store.
• Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee and others handed out school supplies at the Back to School Bash August 11, 2019 at Tulsa Technology Center’s Sand Springs campus.
• Family, classmates, teachers and current players gathered at the baseball/softball complex August 10, 2019 to celebrate former Charles Page High School student Danny Treadwell, who died after an aneurysm on the football practice field in 1968. Danny’s former teacher, Conrad Vollertsen, helped organize the gathering to dedicate a memorial stone at the complex.
• Church That Matters gave away about 65 bicycles and helmets August 11 to families affected by the May and June flood.
• Teacher Sherri McKibbin at the Central Ninth Grade Center was among 39 organizations to receive an Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
• TTCU Federal Credit Union made a $2,500 donation to Sand Springs schools as part of their School Pride program.
• Head football coach Dustin Kinard announced he is cancer free, 11 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which can be terminal if not detected early.
• CPHS Volleyball: Led by Devree Youngblood, Sand Springs dropped only one set all week while winning seven straight matches, including the Sandite Invitational title over the weekend.
September
• The Sand Springs City Council voted August 26 to appoint Nancy Riley to take over the Ward 4 City Council seat vacated by Christine Hamner.
• City officials celebrated the kickoff of construction on the City Hall remodel project August 30. City Clerk Janice Almy said city staff moved out of the building this month and construction crews took over the building at 100 E. Broadway Street August 26, 2019.
• Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio celebrated its 30th year teaching dancers in Sand Springs.
• Plans are underway to convert the Stage department store in Sand Springs to a Gordmans store in the spring of 2020.
• About a hundred boats floated the Arkansas River September 2, 2019 for the fifth-annual revival of Tulsa’s Great Raft Race.
• Annette Riherd joined the Sand Springs Leader as a Marketing Consultant.
• Sand Springs football had few answers for an explosive Mansfield Summit offense in its part of the annual Border Brawl, dropping a 41-7 loss in the season opener.
• Softball team goes unbeaten in Choctaw tournament.
• The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 was named Unit of the Year in Oklahoma during an American Legion conference this summer.
• A strong team effort carried Sand Springs to a 35-0 victory over Putnam City in its home opener at Memorial Stadium.
• More than 66 alumni of the Sand Springs football, band and cheer programs attended the game against Greenwood, Arkansas to commemorate 100 years of the Sandite football program. One notable alumni, Super Bowl champion Michael Bowie, was invited back to help coach.
• The Sandite volleyball team took down Booker T. Washington before finishing second at the Mustang tournament.
October
• The return of a key player on offense and several big defensive stops lifted Sand Springs to a hard-fought 21-19 homecoming victory over Shawnee in District 6AII-2 action Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
• Charles Page senior Raegan Foster was crowned Charles Page’s High School Homecoming queen, just before the Shawnee-Sand Springs football game at Charles Page High School’s Memorial Stadium.
• Rain couldn’t stop Webco Industries’ 50th anniversary celebration October 5, 2019 at Case Community Park.
• Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter announced the department respects a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that cleared the way for women to be topless in public.
• City officials celebrated the dedication of the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center October 1, 2019.
• The Sand Springs City Council approved changing the city’s Outraging Public Decency ordinance October 9, 2019 to state that people can’t knowingly engage in any obscene performance in public regardless of their sex following a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that cleared the way for women to be topless in public.
• Former Leader editor Rachel Snyder accepts a job in Texas and Kirk McCracken accepts the job as managing editor for the second time.
• Red Dirt musicians are fighting back. Sandite Billiards and Grill hosted “The 6th Annual Red Dirts Answer to Cancer” Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Sandite Billiards and Grill.
• Church That Matters hosted “Porn and Pizza,” an event to bring to light and start an open conversation about pornography and its effects on men, families, children, and the community.
• Gracee Shriver, a 16-year old Owasso native recently performed on NBC’s “The Voice,” choosing to be on Kelly Clarkson’s team, but she actually got her start in Sand Springs at the inaugural “Sand Springs Sings” competition.
• The Sandite softball team squandered a five-run lead as Moore scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the 8-7win at the Class 6A state tournament. Five of the Lions’ runs came with two outs as they capitalized on three walks and two errors by Sand Springs.
• CPHS volleyball lost to Southmoore (3-0) in the first round of the regional tournament.
• Around 4,000 people attended the 2019 Boo at Case Park, and churches and businesses handed out candy for over two hours or until they ran out Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Case Community Park.
• Good Samaritan Health Services and Church That Matters have teamed up to help those in need of medical care, and they are using an 18-wheel semi-truck to do it. CTM and Good Samaritan held a ribbon cutting for their free mobile medical clinic Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in the parking lot of Church That Matters.
November
• The NEXT Sunday school class won the 2019 Olivet Fall Family Day, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Oilvet Baptist Church. With games, food, inflatables, and a gourmet hot dog contest. Local celebrity judges, Leader Managing Editor Kirk McCracken and Pratt Elementary Principal Joey Bean, were given the task of picking the winner, and NEXT won, just edging out the Oilvet staff.
• The sixth-ranked Sapulpa Chieftains down their Highway 97 rival Sand Springs, 31-19, in District 6AII-2 action Friday at Sapulpa.
• Steve and Kim Zieg opened OkieSpice and Trade Co. two years ago, but it was just outside of the downtown area. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the Ziegs relocated to 107 N. Main and they uncovered a few hidden gems while they were renovating.
• The 2 Angels Toy Run celebrated its 10th anniversary of providing toys to under-privileged kids in the area, but it was birthed from a tragedy that took the lives of two young Sandites that had bright futures.
• Sand Springs Schools held a beam-signing event at the new ninth grade center being built next to Charles Page High School, and administrators were joined by students, local dignitaries, the architectural firm, and the construction crew. Each person signed the beam which was decorated with a tree, the American Flag, and a Sand Springs Sandite flag.
• Sand Springs Public Schools announced the teacher of year for each site from early childhood to high school. Brenda McLaurin (ECEC), Janet Smith (Angus), Whitney Sanders ( Limestone), Brittany Clawson (Pratt), Sarah Coonce (Garfield), Stephanie McAllister (Northwoods), Sharon Ehmke (Tulsa Boys Home), Sarah Farrow (Sixth grade center), Terri Whitney (CBMS), Kaitlyn Knowlton (Central 9th Grade Center), Sam Dester (CPHS).
December
• Sand Springs Assistant Manager Mike Tinker died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
• The CPHS team won both the varsity hip hop and most entertaining for the second year in a row at the Dance Team Union Regional Competition Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Broken Arrow High School.
• For the first time since 2007, Sand Springs is looking for a head football coach. Dustin Kinard, who has filled the role since 2007, was relieved of his duties, the school district confirmed. “I was fired,” Kinard said. “I would never quit on anything.”
• Most of the schools in the Sand Springs district remained the same in the second year of the modified Oklahoma School Report Cards. With nine sites, Sand Springs averaged around a C grade for the district.
• CPHS guards Marlo Fox led the Sandite basketball team with 23 points in a season-opening win over Ponca City. Journey Armstead scored a game-high 23 points to lead Sand Springs to a 62-47 victory.
• The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sand Springs transformed the triangle into a winter wonderland that spanned two days. Floats lined the streets of Sand Springs on Friday, Dec. 6 for the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, and the triangle was decorated for the Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
• The Sand Springs Local Church Network recently handed over a $4,000 check to police chief Mike Carter and fire chief Mike Wood to provide gift cards for police officers and firefighters.
• Each year, 7th grade students at Clyde Boyd Middle School raise money for “Shop with Cops” and this year they collected over $8,200.
• There were a lot of records broken for this year’s Shop With Cops. Officers and donors raised the most money ever, topping $21,000, and they provided around 300 children with toys.
• The Sandites started fast and never let up against Owasso in a dual victory on Thursday night. Sand Springs used bonus points in eight different matches to post a 55-11 victory over the Rams at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
• The City of Sand Springs announced that Chick-fil-A is coming to Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs.
• Pending board approval, former Jenks High standout Bobby Klinck will be Sand Springs’ new head football coach, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton confirmed.