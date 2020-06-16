SAND SPRINGS – Two former Charles Page High School students organized a peaceful rally for the Black Lives Matter movement, and it was full of positivity and hope.
Imani Jennings and Travis Allen were the co-organizers for the “Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter” Tuesday, June 16 at Case Community Park, which was attended by around 100 people.
Several black leaders, including Reverend Mareo Johnson, spoke about unifying people of all races. Johnson is the founder and organizer of the Tulsa chapter of Black Lives Matter, and he spoke about his issues with the police in his past and about what Black Lives Matter means.
“It doesn’t mean that black lives matter more than any other life. It means that for all lives to matter, black lives have to matter, too. That’s what it means. It means for all lives to matter to be a true statement and a true phrase, then that means that all have to be included,” Johnson said.
The rally started with State Representative Regina Goodwin, who said “there is a difference between peace, and there is a difference between quiet. And sometimes, folks are just too quiet.”
She praised the group that assembled and said they could make real change in America.
Black Lives Matter rallies have been held all over the country after George Floyd, a black man, was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer suffocated Floyd by placing a knee on his neck.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter was on hand for a question and answer session, and most of the questions were answered by the Sand Springs policing plan that was implemented five years ago after a black teen was killed by a white officer in Ferguson, Missouri, resulting in looting and riots.
Carter answered questions involving: qualified immunity for officers, the “Eight Can’t Wait” initiative, and police brutality.
“We didn’t start (the policing plan) when George Floyd lost his life. We started five years ago. Everyone remember Ferguson (Missouri)? When the (Department of Justice) released their Ferguson report, we started looking at reforms and we put them into practice,” Carter said.
Near the beginning of the rally, Dr. Andre Fredieu, a neurologist, explained what George Floyd went through in the more than eight minutes it took for him to die. He asked everyone to raise their hands for eight minutes while he talked, showing just how long Floyd suffered on the street with a knee in his back.
Throughout the event, vocalist April Ghahagan sang several songs, including “Lean On me” and “A Change is Gonna to Come.”