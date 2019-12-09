Dear Editor,

We would like to thank our family, friends and our community for their support in the fundraiser for Chance Coslick Marris on Nov. 2, 2019. All the funds and donations raised are for the purchase of an Action Trackstander Chair by Carlson Mobility. This chair will get Chance outside and in the woods that he dearly loves. Special thanks to all our family, friends and local merchants that participated. The Canyon at Black ridge Golf Course, thank you for donating your dining room. Thank you to the following businesses:

UPS Store

Karen Keith, county Commissioner

Whispering Vines Vineyard and Winery

Nathan spencer, Farmers insurance

Lowe’s at Tulsa Hills

Rib Crib

Beauty works Salon

Mobile Lube Express

Valor arms, Sapulpa

Reasor’s Foods

Minuteman Pizza

Coble’s Flowers

Super Saver

Bowen’s Discount Carpet

Composure health Spa

The Harvest

Touch of Sun

Napolis

River Stone Dry Cleaning and Laundry

Grant Family exotics and Reptile Store

Outcast Photography

LaFevers Furniture

Angela Morgan Young Living #327878

Michelle Wright

Kim Carter

Becky Bullock

Dr. & Mrs. Doug McDonald (Joplin, Mo)

Casey Chesser

The fundraiser continues. Hall of Fame Chipper Jones signed baseball, Special made AR-15, donated by Shane & Kim Carter & friends. Tickets for a drawing for these two items can be purchased through Mary Jane Marris at (918)408-5471. All donations are appreciated. Drawing will be held when there is enough funds to purchase the Trackchair or early Spring.

Thank you and God Bless, the Marris family.

Mary Marris, Sand Springs

