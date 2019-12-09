Dear Editor,
We would like to thank our family, friends and our community for their support in the fundraiser for Chance Coslick Marris on Nov. 2, 2019. All the funds and donations raised are for the purchase of an Action Trackstander Chair by Carlson Mobility. This chair will get Chance outside and in the woods that he dearly loves. Special thanks to all our family, friends and local merchants that participated. The Canyon at Black ridge Golf Course, thank you for donating your dining room. Thank you to the following businesses:
UPS Store
Karen Keith, county Commissioner
Whispering Vines Vineyard and Winery
Nathan spencer, Farmers insurance
Lowe’s at Tulsa Hills
Rib Crib
Beauty works Salon
Mobile Lube Express
Valor arms, Sapulpa
Reasor’s Foods
Minuteman Pizza
Coble’s Flowers
Super Saver
Bowen’s Discount Carpet
Composure health Spa
The Harvest
Touch of Sun
Napolis
River Stone Dry Cleaning and Laundry
Grant Family exotics and Reptile Store
Outcast Photography
LaFevers Furniture
Angela Morgan Young Living #327878
Michelle Wright
Kim Carter
Becky Bullock
Dr. & Mrs. Doug McDonald (Joplin, Mo)
Casey Chesser
The fundraiser continues. Hall of Fame Chipper Jones signed baseball, Special made AR-15, donated by Shane & Kim Carter & friends. Tickets for a drawing for these two items can be purchased through Mary Jane Marris at (918)408-5471. All donations are appreciated. Drawing will be held when there is enough funds to purchase the Trackchair or early Spring.
Thank you and God Bless, the Marris family.
Mary Marris, Sand Springs