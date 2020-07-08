Angus Church Children and Families Pastor Bobby Morford died unexpectedly on April 20, 2020 but his family was not able to hold a funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing restrictions.
The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States hard in March and governors and mayors started implementing precautions to stop the spread of the disease, and church services and funerals were not allowed at that time. Now that funeral homes can start holding funerals and celebrations of life again, the Morford family can finally say goodbye to their loved one.
The family will host a memorial service for Bobby Morford at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Angus Church, located at 4401 S 129th W Ave, Sand Springs. The funeral is under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Morford, 65, was the Children and Families Pastor, and it was his second stint at Angus Church. He came back to the church in 2019 after leaving as the youth pastor in the 1990s. Some of his former youth group members are still attending the church as adults and they were able to reconnect with Morford before his death.
“Many in the church remembered how incredible of a youth pastor he was, some even his former students. He was a friend, a mentor, and a trusted leader. He was an example of authenticity, humility, and devotion to Christ,” said Angus Pastor Jordan Stowe.
Anyone that wants to show their respects for Morford can attend the memorial service July 11. The service is open to the public.