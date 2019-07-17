Air Solutions donated $1,000 to Sand Springs Community Services July 17.
Air Solutions heating, cooling, plumbing and electric company polled followers online about which local organization they should donate to and Sand Springs Community Services won by a large margin.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” Owner Kieth Hilligoss said.
Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said donations help the nonprofit, which provides temporary assistance with food, clothing, financial assistance with rent and utilities and more, serve more clients.
“This donation will help us be able to assist more clients and prepare for back to school,” Woodmansee said.