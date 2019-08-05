Air Solutions donated $250 to Sand Springs Park Friends, which will help with flood recovery efforts at Case Community Park.
Air Solutions heating, cooling, plumbing and electric company polled followers online about which local organization they should donate to and Park Friends came in third place behind Sand Springs Little League and Sand Springs Community Services. Air Solutions recently made a $1,000 donation to Sand Springs Community Services and will make their donation to Little League soon.
The park at 2500 S. River City Park Road was inundated with six or seven feet of water in places during the May and June flood event.
“This will help with re-building concession stands, bathrooms...and restoring electricity to the park,” Parks Director Jeff Edwards said. “We’re concentrating on restoring electricity.”
Currently, the splash pad is open using temporary power, the BMX track is open, the walking/biking trail is open, the soccer fields are ready for play, the disc golf area is open and the shelters are available for rent again.
Kieth Hilligoss of Air Solutions said he’s happy to have the opportunity to give back to the community.
“We’re fortunate we have a lot of customers in Sand Springs,” Hilligoss said. “One of our core values is to give back to the community…I’m a Sandite, so that’s where it goes.”