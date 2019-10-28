Sabrina Usher churned out fantastic offensive numbers this year, and it caught the eyes of other District 6A-3 coaches.
Usher, along with Owasso’s Paige Knight, was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. Usher finished with 58 runs batted in this season, in addition to 28 extra-base hits (including 14 home runs), 38 runs scored, a .490 batting average, a .585 on-base percentage, 1.067 slugging percentage all while only striking out five times.
“Sabrina being selected for offensive player of the year was very deserving,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said.
Owasso’s Lily Shaw nabbed Player of the Year honors, and Owasso’s Avery Tallman and Jenks’ Jordyn Pipkin split Pitcher of the Year accolades.
For Sand Springs, who earned a spot in the state tournament during a 23-13 season, also had several girls pick up district superlatives: Felicity Horn (Defnesive Player of the Year), Aliyah Taft (All-District pitcher), Madison Lee (All-District utility) and Avery Tanner (All-District utility).
“I thought Felicity being named defensive player of the year was also very deserving,” Brown said. “Aliyah really showed a lot of growth this year, so for her to make the team was also deserving. Madison and Avery, I thought, both of them stepped up this year for first time starters.”
The Sandites also had several girls grab honorable mention honors in 6A-3: Drew Hawkins, Jolee McNally, Makenna Skaggs, Rachel Jones, Mackenzie Bechtold and Jaden Jordan.
“I thought our whole team did a great job this year,” Brown said. “From our starters to our girls that had different roles to our dugout, I was very proud of all of them.”