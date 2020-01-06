Loren Montgomery
Bixby
Guided the 6AII Spartans to their first undefeated record and fifth state title in six seasons. The Spartans averaged 56.3 points and didn’t have a winning margin under 28 points until the state final. Has won 25 in a row to improve his record to 83-38 in 10 seasons at Bixby. Also was 9-1 with a 6A runner-up finish as Jenks’ interim coach in 2009. Spent 10 seasons as a Jenks assistant. Was a four-year starter as an offensive lineman at Northeastern State. Has a master’s degree from Oklahoma State. Was an All-State player at Sand Springs.
-Barry Lewis, Tulsa World