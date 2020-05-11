There are plenty of basketball players to pick from at the varsity level on the east side of the state. But at season’s end, only 10 make the East All-State team, presented by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
That made Davon Richardson’s All-State accolade that much more memorable.
“It’s very special for me to make the team, it’s a great accomplishment for me,” said Richardson, the Charles Page High School standout who led the Sandites to a 19-7 season.
Richardson finished the season as the Sandites’ second-leading scorer at 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He also handed out 2.9 assists and came up with 2.9 steals per game.
But the Sandites’ season was cut short, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel this year’s state tournament. Sand Springs was all set to take on Midwest City in the quarterfinals in Tulsa.
“t was so special, words can’t describe how hard me and my teammates worked every day in practice, we deserved to show people what we could of done,” Richardson said. “We were very disappointed and sad that would couldn’t go out and show the people of sand springs what we could have done this year.”
Richardson, a Central Oklahoma signee, has been doing what he can during all the down time, and he’s eager to get back on the basketball court.
“I haven’t been able to play much basketball at all because with everything going and I don’t have a basketball goal outside either so not much basketball is going on right now,” Richardson said. “I’m just waiting for the gyms to get open and continue to grow as a player and become better in my skills.”
The All-State game, as of right now, is slated for July when the Large East will take on Large West at the Mabee Center.