The American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17 held its annual Memorial Day ceremony, and Hall’s widow was on hand to lay a wreath in his honor.
Janice Billue-Hall placed a wreath in her fallen husband’s honor during the laying of the wreaths ceremony Monday, May 25 at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery for Memorial Day.
The legion hosted the event which had a prayer from John Sands, the pledge of allegiance from Ralph Hornback, and the National Anthem by Katie McInnis.
Debra Bunch read a poem by John McCrae, “In Flanders Fields” which was written in 1915 during the Second Battle of Ypres, Belgium. It is one of the most popular poems about war and was used for military recruitment, the sale of war bonds, and in honor of soldiers killed in action.
Grace McInnis then read “The Answer” which is a poem in answer to the poem “In Flanders Fields.”
Wreaths were laid from the Poppy Princess Jaycee Coble, Debra Bunch, Kim McInnis, Patsy Chinn, Paul McInnis, Herb Tom, and Ryan George.
Jerry Dillon of Dillon Family Services was the keynote speaker and spoke about what the holiday means.
“For many Americans, Memorial Day marks the start of summer. It is a way-earned day off – a day to spend precious time with friends and family and make fire, and maybe fire up the grill. It is a privilege that we in this country enjoy thanks to the sacrifice so many generations of men and women made… This is a somber day of reflection, and a time to remember those men and women that helped give us our freedoms,” Dillon said.
The event ended with a firing squad, the playing of taps, and the lowering of the American flag by former mayor and current city councilor, Mike Burdge.
The American Legion is named after Staff Sergeant Billie A. "Sonny" Hall, who served as a medic with the 5th Special Services Group in Vietnam. He was killed in action in 1966, and, according to the Oklahoma History Center, the eyewitness story of his bravery and his sacrifice under enemy fire is legendary in the ranks of the Army's Special Forces.
On March 9, 1966, at night, in the peaceful village where Hall was serving as a medic, two North Vietnamese regiments infiltrated his area. In the initial mortar barrage, nine men were killed and 47 wounded, and Hall was the only medic available. With his weapon and his aid kit, he ran from the dispensary, searching for wounded, and despite being advised against it, he continued exposing himself while administering aid. Even after being mortally wounded, he refused medical aid, but continued to treat other wounded until his strength was gone.
Hall received the Distinguished Service Cross, posthumously, for his valor in close combat.